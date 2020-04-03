Four years ago, Haverhill High saw the remarkable happen with three Division 1 swimmers in its graduating class of 2016.
Michaela Sliney went to Louisville.
Bryanna Cameron went to North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Matthew Amedeo went to Boston College.
Will that ever happen again for a local school? The odds say probably not.
The Eagle-Tribune recently caught up with Sliney, Cameron and Amedeo to look back at their stellar high school class, put a bow on their collegiate careers and look ahead to the future.
LEAVING ON HER TERMS
Cameron isn’t ready to hang up the swimming cap just yet.
The freestyle and IM specialist was training for the NCAA Division 1 Championship when she heard the news that the meet was cancelled. She qualified for NCAAs last year as a junior, and earned an invite back with her performances earlier this year.
But, it wasn’t to be.
“It was pretty devastating,” said Cameron, who is majoring in stats and analytics. “We had started hearing that things were getting cancelled, so we knew it wasn’t really looking good. We were in the pool when we heard. ... There were a lot of tears. I was the only senior on our team who was going to go (to NCAAs).”
That end to her career didn’t sit right with Cameron.
She had actually qualified for the Olympic Trials as a junior, and was set to head out to Omaha, Nebraska this June to try her luck before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back a year.
But Cameron is still willing to wait.
She wants her swimming career to end on her terms.
“Unless something drastic happens, I probably will still compete at the Trials next summer,” said Cameron, whose family recently moved from Haverhill down to North Carolina. “My original plan was to ‘retire’ after the Olympic Trials this June. ... I really still want to go, though. So I’ll probably take the year off, keep training and go and have that experience.”
HAVERHILL ‘IS HOME’ FOR SLINEY
One of the coolest experiences for Sliney was at last year’s NCAA Championship, where she got to catch up briefly with Cameron.
“It warms my heart whenever I think about it!” said Sliney, a captain and diver for the Cardinals. “You had two girls from Haverhill who got to compete at the biggest stage of college swimming. We come from a town where not too many people get to make it where we did.
“Haverhill is where it all started. It’s home.”
The abrupt end of the season didn’t hit too hard for Sliney.
She had just finished up Day 1 at the Diving Zones a week prior to the NCAA Championship when the news broke. But she had suffered a concussion earlier in the season and hadn’t qualified like she did as a junior.
“At least I got to finish one more meet,” said Sliney. “I feel awful for the spring sport seniors who don’t even get a final season.”
Sliney will spend one more year at Louisville to earn her masters in sports administration, and will stay on as a graduate assistant with the divers.
BEAT THE FLIGHT
Amedeo’s favorite college memory will always bring a smile to his face.
It came during his sophomore year, the morning that a select few of his BC teammates were getting ready to catch a flight for a meet in Miami.
“The flight was around noon, and that morning I told my coach I was getting in the pool and swimming a trial for him,” said Amedeo, a jack of all trades in the pool who specializes in the 200 butterfly. “I dove in and swam my fastest time ever and made the meet.”
Unlike his two hometown friends, Amedeo’s season had ended before the sports world closed down.
Now, the plan is to finish up his undergrad in history and economics before finding a job in Boston.
He still keeps in touch with both Cameron and Sliney, the latter of whom he went to senior prom with at Haverhill High.
“It’s definitely extremely special to have the three of us all go D1,” said Amedeo. “To all achieve that in the same year was pretty remarkable.”
DON’T FORGET COADY!
Haverhill High’s Class of 2016 actually graduated four Division 1 athletes in water-based sports.
Bryanna Cameron (UNC), Michaela Sliney (Louisville) and Matthew Amedeo (BC) all went for swimming, but don’t forget about Notre Dame rower Madeline Coady.
The senior tragically won’t get her senior season due to the health crisis, but certainly has a bright future ahead.
And, yes, what a talented class of athletes for the Hillies!
