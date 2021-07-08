BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – LJ Talley and Vinny Capra each delivered a pair of RBI hits, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 5-3 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.
Binghamton (20-34) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and did not give up the lead the rest of the night.
The Fisher Cats (23-30) scored in the top of the third inning. Singles by Rodrigo Vigil and Demi Orimoloye started the frame.
The Rumble Ponies responded to take a 4-1 lead in bottom of the third inning but the Fisher Cats continued to chip away, closing to within 4-3 with runs in the fourth and sixth.
The Fisher Cats play again on Thursday in Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. The next Fisher Cats home game will be on Tuesday, July 20, when the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) come to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.