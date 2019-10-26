METHUEN – This was the type of game that Lawrence quarterback Jacob Tamayo feels has always been possible for the Lancers.
Behind a solid defensive effort, a balanced offense and Tamayo’s heroics, Lawrence stunned Methuen, 36-14, for its second win of the season..
“We have all the skill and all the talent, but we just have to put it all in place,” said Tamayo. “After the loss to Lowell last week, we came in hungry. We knew they (Methuen) were ranked and we wanted to show what we can do.”
Tamayo certainly showed what he can do. The talented senior ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and passed for another 157 yards and a TD.
Of course, Tamayo has shown great ability in the past. It was the Lawrence defense that was the surprise in this one, standing tall throughout the game and particularly in a scoreless first quarter, recording a 3-and-out, stopping a Methuen drive on its 20-yard line and getting an interception.
In that first quarter, senior lineman Marco Wilmo played like a man possessed, making six tackles, which included a sack, and grabbing the interception.
“We lit a fire in him (Wilmo) all week,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “We feel he’s capable of this all the time.”
For the next three quarters, Wilmo had plenty of help up front from the likes of Erek Gomez and Santana Silverio while backers like Vinny Schmidt and Dewy Baez were more than solid.
For the game, Methuen rushed for only 79 yards and, while quarterbacks JP Muniz (first half) and Joe Mangi passed for 106 yards, Lawrence intercepted three passes.
Also, Methuen only managed one offensive touchdown, the other coming on a 28-yard interception return by Anthony Romano on the first play of the second half.
Romano’s TD brought Methuen back to within striking distance, at 14-6, after the Lancers had scored twice in the second quarter, first on a 5-yard Tamayo run and then on an 8-yard Schmidt run.
Following Romano’s TD, Lawrence wasted little time regaining control, scoring on its next series when Romano capped a 52-yard drive with a 14-yard scamper and running in the extra points for a 22-6 lead.
Then, just before the third quarter ended, Tamayo scored on a 33-yard run one play after a 25-yard run by Sergio Mendez. Isaias Richards ran in the extra points to make it 30-6.
With Gangi at quarterback, the Rangers scored their lone offensive touchdown when he ran it in from four yards out and then converted the extra points to make it 30-14.
But the Lancers put it away on their next possession, scoring a final TD when Tamayo threw to a wide-open Richards for a 31-yard scoring strike.
“We had a good team effort today,” said Audate. “The offensive line gave Jacob more time today, our backs ran the ball and our defense did a good job.”
Defensively, the Lancers were keying on Methuen standout Kareem Coleman, stuffing him for minus-12 yards rushing on five attempts and holding him to three receptions.
Overall, for the banged-up Rangers (4-3), who lost their third straight, Romano played his usual solid game on defense and Gangi and Zac Bergeron had some nice runs.
Methuen will try to regroup for the first round of the playoffs next week while Lawrence, as of press time, was waiting to hear if it qualified for the playoffs. It was battling Lexington for the final Division 1 berth.
Lawrence 36, Methuen 14
Lawrence (2-5): 0 14 16 6 — 36
Methuen (4-3): 0 0 6 8 — 14
Second Quarter
L — Jacob Tamayo 5 run (run failed), 10:50
L — Vinny Schmidt 8 run (Tamayo run), 2:31
Third Quarter
M — Anthony Romano 28 interception return (kick failed), 11:38
L — Tamayo 14 run (Tamayo runs), 7:42
L — Tamayo 33 run (Isaias Richards run), 4:47
Fourth Quarter
M — Joe Gangi 4 run (Gangi run), 8:36
L — Richards 31 pass from Tamayo (run failed), 4:47
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (34-79) — Zac Bergeron 8-34, JP Muniz 11-29, Kareem Coleman 5-(-12), Joe Gangi 10-28; Lawrence (34-199) — Jacob Tamayo 16-115, Gianni Vargas 5-16, Sergio Mendez 5-30, Dewy Baez 2-8, Vinny Schmidt 5-23, Estarling Morales 1-7
PASSING: Methuen — Muniz 5-12-3, 64; Gangi 3-3-0, 42; Lawrence — Tamayo 10-18-0, 157
RECEIVING: Methuen — Coleman 3-53, Bergeron 3-26. Anthony Romano 2-27; Lawrence — Isaias Richards 3-77, Lara 3-22, Schmidt 2-40, Mendez 2-18
