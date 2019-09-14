LAWRENCE — What began as a classic turned into heartbreak for Lawrence High.
With the Lancers’ offense red hot going into halftime with the game tied, they were dealt a crushing blow when QB Jacob Tamayo was forced to leave the game with severe leg cramps early in the third quarter.
After the defense stood strong, Tamayo hobbled out for the final possession of the game, but there would be no miracle, and Lawrence dropped a devastating 30-22 season-opening loss to Burlington on Saturday.
“It’s just very unfortunate,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “Our kids played their hearts out. But (Tamayo) just cramped up and couldn’t continue. I’m so proud that our kids continued to battle no matter what and showed the kind of team we are.”
For two quarters, Tamayo and the Lawrence offense looked nearly unstoppable.
On their first possession of the game, the Lancers needed just seven plays to go 67 yards, and fullback Dewy Baez ran in for a 4-yard TD.
Burlington took a 14-6 lead, but Lawrence came right back.
Lancer running back Gianni Vargas broke off three straight carries for a combined 42 yards, then Tamayo found Isaias Richards for a 6-yard touchdown.
Burlington scored again, then seemed to have the Lancers stopped. But Tamayo rolled out on fourth-and-16 and threw a beautiful 55-yard bomb to Manny Lara, who rolled in for a touchdown. Baez scored a two-point conversion, and it was 22-22 at halftime.
That’s when the rain started to fall heavily, and trouble struck for the Lancers.
Tamayo — who was 9-for-11 passing for 120 yards in the first half — opened the second half with a 13-yard completion. But he quickly limped off the field.
He returned the following possession, but was sacked and had to be helped off.
“Jacob completely cramped up,” said Audate. “At the end of the day, there was nothing we could do about that. He played his heart out, but he just couldn’t return to the action.”
With rain pouring, Burlington took the lead late in the third when Lawrence’s punt snap went out of the end zone for a safety.
Without Tamayo, the Lancers tied three different replacements at quarterback, even playing single-wing briefly, but could not find the same rhythm.
The Lawrence defense responded with two stops, highlighted by a fumble that was caused by Baez and recovered by Brandon Lavasta. But the Red Devils did tack on a score with 2:10 left.
With the Lancers trailing by eight points, Tamayo tried to return for a final two-minute drill. But he left the game again and Lawrence turned the ball over on downs.
The final quarter was marred by controversy, as Lawrence was called for four personal fouls in the fourth. But Audate was quick to defend his players.
“When the game gets chippy, you have to call the game both ways,” said the coach. “Our kids weren’t cursing or saying anything like that to the officials. They didn’t lose their composure. I’m proud of the heart the kids showed. They continued no matter what, and we will come back strong next week.”
Relive the action
For video highlights from Lawrence football’s season-opener, including all three Lancer touchdowns, visit eagletribune.com.
Burlington 30, Lawrence 22
Burlington (1-0): 14 8 2 6 — 30
Lawrence (0-1): 6 16 0 0 — 22
First Quarter
B — Khyle Pena 10 run (Pena rush), 9:43
L — Dewy Baez 4 run (kick failed), 6:04
B — Pena 3 run (pass failed), 2:53
Second Quarter
L — Isaias Richards 5 pass from Jacob Tamayo (Baez rush), 11:48
B — Jake McCauley 30 pass from Pena (McCauley pass from Pena), 10:32
L — Manny Lara 55 pass from Tamayo (Baez rush), 4:05
Third Quarter
B — Safety, punt snap goes out of end zone, 2:04
Fourth Quarter
B — Pena 9 run (rush failed), 2:10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence (28-174) — Gianni Vargas 10-68, Jacob Tamayo 5-53, Manny Lara 3-28, Dewy Baez 3-9, Estarling Morales 3-16, Sergio Mendez 2-5, Vinny Schmidt 1-5, Julian Rosario 1-(-10); Burlington (38-188) — Khyle Pena 22-104, John Hurley 16-84
PASSING: Lawrence — Jacob Tamayo 11-15-0, 145, Manny Lara 1-5-1, 13, Sergio Mendez 0-1-0, Julian Rosario 0-1-0; Burlington — Pena 4-10-0, 107
RECEIVING: Lawrence — Manny Lara 6-93, Adonis Garcia 2-21, Gianni Vargas 2-19, Isaiah Richard 1-12; Burlington — Jake McCauley 2-65, Matt Pinkham 2-42
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.