LAWRENCE — Jacob Tamayo threw three touchdowns, giving him 14 for the seasons, and ran for another score, but Lawrence dropped a heartbreaker to Westford Academy 50-38 on Friday night.
The Lancers led 32-30 early in the fourth quarter before Westford Academy recovered an onside kick to spark a run.
Tamayo gave the Lancers the lead, connecting on touchdown passes to Manny Lara, Isaias Richards and Adonis Garcia. Tamayo and Vinny Schmidt each rushed for a score.
Lawrence (2-8) now faces a massive task in its season-finale, against Central Catholic (8-1) on Thanksgiving Day.
