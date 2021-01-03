Tatum heroics lift Celtics late

DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.
Jaylen Brown led Boston (4-3) with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit.
“We haven’t been good, especially down the stretch, executing-wise,” said Marcus Smart, who added 17 points and eight assists. “We got to our spots, we got the ball where we wanted it, and those two players made great shots and great reads. They won us the game.”
Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists for Boston. The Celtics shot a season-best 57%.
“It seems like they made every shot, especially Brown,” said Pistons coach Dwane Casey, whose club dropped to 1-5. “I want to see how many teams do a good job on Jaylen Brown and Tatum. They’re probably two of the most dynamic players I’ve seen in a while.”
Semi Ojeleye hit three 3-pointers in less than five minutes to open the fourth quarter for Boston.
On Friday night, Detroit beat Boston 96-93 for its only victory of the season, with the Celtics missing their final 10 shots and going scoreless for the final 4:15.
UP NEXTWho: Boston vs. Toronto
Where: Tampa
When: Monday
Tip: 7:30 p.m.
