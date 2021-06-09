PORTLAND, Maine — New Hampshire’s Samad Taylor hit a game-tying homer in the top of the eighth inning, his team-leading eighth long ball of the year, but the Portland Sea Dogs plated an unearned run in the bottom half to take a 5-4 win over the Fisher Cats on Wednesday night.
Through two games this week in Portland, Taylor is 5 for 6 with two homers, a double, and three walks.
Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Taylor led off with a blast over the fence in left center to tie the game, but the Sea Dogs regained the lead on an error and back-to-back singles, including an RBI base knock from Ryan Fitzgerald.
The Fisher Cats scored in the top of the first, as Gabriel Moreno drove home Samad Taylor to make it 1-0. The Sea Dogs would equalize on a sacrifice fly from Tanner Nishioka in the bottom of the second.
Gabriel Moreno drove in two runs in the sixth to put New Hampshire up 3-1.
The series continues in Portland through Sunday. The Fisher Cats return home on June 15 to start a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium.
