Matt Twomey has been Tim Gordon and Casey Scarelli’s coach, boss and teacher.
So what was one more title?
But this was a doozy ... the minister at their wedding.
The Methuen High English teacher and boys and girls varsity volleyball coach officiated at the Gordon-Scarelli wedding on June 5 in Derry.
One minor problem ... Twomey wasn’t a minister. So he took the American Ministry Services course online.
Twomey explained, “Tim and I were out golfing. He said, ‘Casey and I would be honored if you married us.’ I said yes right away.”
Later, he got a bit of cold feet.
Twomey said, “Then I thought I hoped I didn’t bite off more than I can chew.”
But everyone agrees, Twomey nailed it like a game-winning kill.
“I thought it would be more nerve-racking,” said Twomey. “It was great. It was awesome.”
The happy couple agreed.
“Anyone who has played or coached for Matt, he makes a lasting impact,” said Tim, a Methuen High physics teacher and veteran local soccer (Methuen and Bradford Christian) and volleyball coach.
“Neither of us is really religious, so we had it at the backyard of our house. It was awesome. He gave personal stories. He was very funny.”
The Gordons met at E.J. Perry’s volleyball camp in Andover when both were assistants at the camp. The relationship blossomed while assistant coaches for Twomey at Methuen High.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Gordon are athletic and also funny. The Rev. Twomey can vouch for that. Just check his mantle.
Casey and Tim gave him quite a gift.
“Their gift to me was a bobblehead doll of me dressed as a reverend,” Twomey said with a laugh.
He said the online course was fairly quick and painless.
Casey, an emergency room nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, is now nearly four months pregnant.
That’s put the two-man volleyball tandem of Casey and Tim on hold for awhile.
“Technically, our first date was playing doubles volleyball together,” said Tim.
RANGERS EVERYWHERE
Casey Scarelli Gordon and Tim Gordon had a small wedding but it was loaded with former Methuen High athletes. Not surprising since Tim (soccer, volleyball) and Casey (volleyball and basketball captain) were Ranger stars.
Tim’s best man was his brother, Matt Gordon, a former Ranger and St. Anselm football star.
Also on hand were Tim’s father, Dave Gordon, longtime Methuen and Haverhill high school soccer coach. Ex-MHS cheerleading captain Amanda George Canney was matron of honor. Casey’s dad, Bob Scarelli, played on Methuen’s 1984 Super Bowl football team.
Other athletes included Abby Tremblay (swimming), Twomey’s wife Hall of Famer Lisa Golobski Twomey, Jake Hulme (golf) and Courtney Bradley Hulme (volleyball).
