A team that loses in the NHL’s qualifying round won the draft lottery Friday night and will get the first overall pick.
As part of the league’s revamped lottery that comes with a 24-team playoff format, several teams that could resume the season had a chance at one of the top three picks. That’s exactly what happened, and the league will need to re-do the lottery for that selection after the play-in round.
Only then will presumptive top prospect Alexis Lafreniere find out his likely destination.
The Los Angeles Kings won the second pick and the Ottawa Senators third. The Detroit Red Wings dropped to the fourth pick despite finishing last in the NHL and 23 points behind the 30th-place Senators.
