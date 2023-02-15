It’s natural to become a family of sorts when you’ve won 26 of 27 games, as is the case with the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team.
The winning streak is now at 21. A few players are under consideration for All-America status, and nobody was ineligible due to grades. Meanwhile, four-year schools are inquiring about some players.
But when two major earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria and the death toll rapidly climbed to 35,000 Tuesday, the reverberations of that catastrophic event were felt close to home for this historic team. Three of its members – sophomores Metin Yavuz and Mehmet Asik, and freshman AtaSavas Kurtulus – are natives of Turkey.
“My wife (Elizabeth) is a very early riser, like 3:30 (a.m.) every morning,” said NECC coach Darren Stratton. “I’m the sleeper in the family. I get up around 4:30. But on that day when my wife saw the news about the earthquake and the carnage, she woke me up. We knew this was going to be tough for those three.”
As expected, Yavuz, Asik and Kurtulas were horrified by the news.
“Two of us are from Istanbul (the biggest city in Turkey) and another from Ankara, which is pretty far away,” Kurtulas said. “But we called our families at home, making sure everyone was OK, thank God. But it was bad, with all of the deaths. and so many buildings were destroyed. It was difficult not being there.”
Coach Stratton called off practice for a day.
“They were not themselves, that was easy to see,” Stratton said. “This was tough, being here, going to school and playing basketball, and seeing your country go through a disaster, not being able to do anything. It was a tough few days.”
That’s when the NECC basketball family stepped up to another level, beginning with Stratton’s wife, Elizabeth, who often cooks Sunday dinners for the Turkish trio and other international students, to give them some semblance of family.
The Strattons did research into ways to help earthquake victims. A former NECC star and Turkey native, Sercan Fenerci, now athletic director at Bunker Hill Community College, connected NECC Athletic Director Dan Blair with the Turkish consulate in Boston.
They found out that Free Range Market, an international grocery store in Medford, would be delivering needed items via plane. The three Turkish players were deeply touched by the response of their teammates and the school.
“We all love basketball and winning, but this is so much more important,” Asik said. “We’ve said even before we were winning all of these games and before the earthquakes, Northern Essex is like a family to us. The people here have always been special to us, very kind.”
Kurtulus, nicknamed A.K., got a little emotional talking about his teammates and coaches.
“We’d love to jump on a plane and fly home and help if we could,” he said. “This means a lot to us, to try and help our people with donations. I can’t explain how much it means to us. This team is like a gift from God.”
The players knew they had to help, being that team members are so connected to one another.
“They’re all not only good players, but they are good guys, too,” said Phillip Cunningham, a 20-year-old sophomore from Haverhill. “You hear about things happening around the world, but this hit close to home. It’s really scary. We are a close team and this seemed like the right thing to do.”
Items being collected for children and adults include raincoats, boots, sweaters, gloves, scarfs, beanies, socks and underwear. Additionally, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, thermos bottles, flashlights and power banks, as well as hygiene products for men and women, baby formula, and diapers all are needed. They can be dropped off every day this week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Saturday at the NECC Sports and Fitness Center on the Haverhill Campus.
The Knights host the Community College of Rhode Island at noon Saturday in their regular season finale. They will not only honor their graduating sophomores, but they will be collecting items that day.
“We have been drawing nice crowds, probably because of our success. and we were hoping those fans could bring some items,” coach Stratton said.
Next week the entire team will load up the vans in Haverhill and deliver them to the Medford store.
“We asked how quickly they need items and they responded ‘for months,’” Stratton said. “This is going to go on for a while. and they are in their winter right now. We want to be there as long as needed.”
