CHERYL BEGIN
Residence: Kingston, N.H.
Current job/school: Security/Mediation Manager at Whittier Tech; head Whittier softball coach, assistant girls basketball coach
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
It hurts because of the time coaches put into their sport, and to see it taken away is difficult. But what hurts the most is seeing student-athletes lose out during their high school career, especially the seniors. They can never get this time back.
2. What makes you most upset about the people and the virus?
What makes me the most upset about the virus is the number of lives that have been lost, the sadness and anxiety we are all feeling about the uncertainty of this virus.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be at work at Whittier, setting practice plans and executing on the practice field. We also had scrimmages planned with Central Catholic and Billerica on 3/30.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Winning the conference championship is always a goal of ours. Plus getting the players to play at a higher level then they did last year. Overall team growth — we are always committed to this goal.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
I miss softball of course. I love talking to my players and coaches about the game of softball. Their insight, knowledge and commitment to the game is truly inspiring.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
All 15 players on my team and this year’s newcomers. They all keep emailing and texting me about a possible start date in hopes that we might still be able to have a shortened season.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
The way we are getting through this is together as a team. We have been checking in on one another, text and email funny clips and we are rehashing all the memories of the past season.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Stuft mexican street food
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I have been watching a lot of YouTube videos.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Getting back to work at Whittier and seeing everyone again. Then hopefully being able to play what’s left of the season.
