NAME: Dave Dunham
RESIDENCE: Bradford
WORK/SPORT: Analyst at Department of Treasury; long distance runner
1. How has the COVID-19 crisis affected you personally?
I’ve been fortunate so far that no one I know has gotten sick. I’m working from home, which is new for me, but I’m grateful to be able to work. The tax season got cut short so I did not get to finish the season volunteering at Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. Hopefully we’ll be able to help people out later this year.
2. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
Although I’ve had less social interaction (a LOT less) it seems like I’m in contact with people more (via online methods) than I would have in the past.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I’d have a list of races in front of me and be trying to narrow down which ones I’d do. I’d probably be doing a bit more “speed work” in anticipation of racing. I’m getting in my regular training miles just not the faster stuff. Fortunately, my training can be done just about anywhere.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I was planning on doing the CARS (Capital Area Race Series), five of the seven races have already been cancelled. There is a chance the final two will happen. I’m entered in the “Cycle the Erie Canal” 400-mile ride this summer. I’m still hoping that’ll be held. I was also hoping to extend my winning streak (I’ve won at least one race from 1979-2019); fingers crossed that there will be plenty of racing later this year!
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
Road racing and close behind that Track & Field.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
My teammates all had different goals but I think we’ve all been affected the same since most of us race three or four times a month.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’m not much of a spectator, but I love sports talk radio. I’m still getting my fix listening in. I’ve found that sports talk radio is more about the characters (callers and hosts) and it is just as funny and entertaining even when no sports are being played.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
The local Domino’s has been a staple. Working from home it seems like I’ve been upping my intake from Dunkin’s as well.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I just got a subscription to Netflix and I’m enjoying a few shows now. I just finished the first season of “Lost in Space” and enjoyed. I’ve caught myself walking around the house singing the theme song. Also enjoying watching Jerry Seinfeld “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I lost a filling. I’ve never looked forward to going to the dentist. Now I can’t wait to go!
