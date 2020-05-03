DAVE KAZANJIAN
Residence: Haverhill
Work/Sport: Owner of Whirlaway Sports Center/Coach of Whirlaway Racing Team
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The crisis has been very tough for me, business-wise. I had to lay off all my employees after 37 years in business. Many of my employees have been with me for 15 to 20 years. This was not in my business plan. I have never been closed more than two days in a row for a bad snowstorm. As for a lot of people, this is a very trying time.
2. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
Seeing people out walking with their families and exercising is a pleasure to see. I hope this time helps people get fit and that they continue these activities long after this is over. Hopefully, this will be a silver lining.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
This is a really busy time for us at the store. We would be preparing for our high school Spike Night, which was cancelled, and our Ladies Night, which was also cancelled. We would be preparing for our biggest event of the year, our annual Tent Sale, which is usually in the beginning of June. Our customers typically are really excited for this, and it probably will have to be cancelled, too.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Whirlaway Racing Team was scheduled to have our biggest number of entrants into the Boston Marathon ever at 24 athletes. We had our sights on winning the Women’s Masters team title at Boston. Business-wise, our goal was to have our biggest and best Tent Sale ever. We typically invest eight to nine months of planning for it.
5. What sport do you miss most?
Although I miss going to road races with my team, I really miss baseball! Being a Red Sox season ticketholder and 2019 Fan of the Year, I went to 54 games last year. I really miss being at Fenway and seeing the guys play. I will also miss following the summer Olympics this year.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
The entire Whirlaway Racing Team of 50-plus members is sorely affected. All my runners were training hard for the Boston Marathon and/or the 2020 New England Grand Prix Championship Series, which most likely will be cancelled. I know Boston has been moved to September, but I fear Boston 2020 will not happen.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
It is disappointing that watching replays of the Red Sox playoffs and World Series games of 2004, 2007 and 2013 is now my go-to fix.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Another silver lining is that we have done much more home cooking. Favorite take-outs would be Borelli’s, Giovanni’s, Phoenician, Salvatore’s and the new Pazzo in Andover.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My favorites to binge watch are Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Blacklist, New Amsterdam, A Million Little Things, The Voice, The Good Doctor, This is Us, Homeland, and just recently, Ozark (buckle up for this one).
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away?
Post-crisis, I want to get my entire staff back to work and hope to see all my loyal, regular customers face-to-face again. I would like to see all my Whirlaway Racing Team athletes and get out racing again, most of all, spend some time with family and friends with a big party.
