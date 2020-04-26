JACKIE SOLIMINE
Haverhill distance runner
1. How has the COVID-19 crisis affected you personally?
The biggest effects I have felt are pretty minor to compared to what many people are dealing with. I am very fortunate in that I am able to continue working from home and that my loved ones and I have remained healthy. For me, the biggest effect has just been grappling with the uncertainty of the situation and trying to just take one day at a time. All of my races for the near future have been cancelled, as well as any work/family/social events.
2. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
It’s nice to see how well the community is coming together to offer support to those who need it, and how much people are working to spread positivity. I’ve also noticed a surge in the number of people taking time to get outside, exercise, and bond with their families.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Normally, I would have been in the final days of my taper before the Boston Marathon. Then, the plan was to take a couple down weeks before ramping back up to get fit for summer racing.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I was supposed to be racing the Boston marathon on April 20th, taking some time to recover, and then working on building my base going into the summer. Now, I am taking a step back and just focusing on maintaining my fitness. I’ve also been incorporating a lot more core/stability work now that I have a little extra time.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
Track and long distance running! The spring is such a big time of year for marathons, and I always look forward to seeing how well my favorite pros and friends/teammates do. This was also going to be an Olympic year, which is when track and long-distancing running usually gets a lot of attention. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another year to watch U.S. athletes compete in the trials and the games.
I also miss college track and field. My little sister is currently competing for UMass Lowell so it’s upsetting that I won’t be able to go and support her, and I feel bad that she and her teammates are missing out on their spring season.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
I compete for the Whirlaway racing team, and while everyone is feeling the effects of losing their spring racing seasons, I think the most affected is Whirlaway owner Dave Kazanjian. He takes a lot of pride in the team and really enjoys the spring/summer seasons, when we do most of our racing and team gatherings.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I don’t really follow sports religiously, so I’m not struggling with that hole in my life. I’ve been supporting my fiance (Sam Fazioli) by joining him to watch reruns of professional cup-stacking and stone-skipping on ESPN (yes, those exist). We’ve also been streaming some sports documentaries.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
I have been mostly cooking at home, but one of my favorite places for takeout is Korbani’s Bakery in Methuen. They sell fresh-baked pita bread and have great options for lunch. My favorite is a Kibbee wrap with hummus and tabbouleh.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I’ve been mostly watching documentaries on Netflix with my fiance. Mostly about sports and cooking. We also recently binged “Tiger King”.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I would like to see my extended family and my grandfather. We are a very close family and usually have some sort of family gathering a couple times a month, so its been tough to go so long without seeing everyone. It would also be nice to take a day to walk around Boston with my fiance, or drive out and take a run on the marathon course with our friends.
