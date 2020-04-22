Ten Questions with Jeff Mejia

NAME: Jeff Mejia
RESIDENCE: North Reading
WORK/SPORT: Northern Essex CC baseball coach/Assistant AD
1.How has the COVID-19 crisis affected you personally?
Unfortunately, as is the case with many families, ours has had a few people infected by COVID -19. Most are doing well but my cousin’s father-in-law has lost his life.
2. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
Spending time at home with my wife and two kids is always a blessing.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
At this moment, I would be writing up a lineup for todays game!
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
Most if not all our team goals have changed. However our mission on helping our athletes move from NECC to four-year colleges to continue their education and athletics careers is in full bloom.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
BASEBALL!
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
I would say all my sophomores.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Since My son is at home I have been able to help him in his training. I have also watched a lot of sports related movies and of course all of our games from past NJCAA World Series. I have also been watching games from last year’s summer league seasons on YouTube.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Joe Fish, Hornets Nest, Teresa’s…
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I love military and history based movies. I also like some reality TV (Jersey Shore Reunion, Survivor). On Netflix we watch Ozark, Blood Line, Last Chance U and I watched the entire Vikings series.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Practice with my team!
