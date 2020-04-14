KAMAL ASAR
AGE: 54
RESIDENCE: Haverhill
WORK/SPORT: Photographer/Baseball player with Kingston Night Owls
1. How has the COVID-19 crisis affected you personally?
It has changed everything. Just like everyone else is experiencing. Not seeing family and friends, no sports, no restaurants. Just an all around bizarre experience.
2. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
My pets love having people around all the time. I think people will pay more attention to personal hygiene and perhaps a lot of jobs will be able to be done from home, using technology.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be training to get ready for another baseball season and just be starting my busy season with photography. All of our twice weekly practice sessions during the offseason aren’t happening due to all the closures.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals this spring were work related. Although the situation has changed, new doors will open.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
Definitely NBA basketball, the best sport with the best athletes.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
Joe Morin has been on a two-year tear at the plate (for the Kingston Night Owls of the North Shore Baseball League). He was ready to hit over .600 this season. Or coach Paul Sartori who has worked hard to recruit a very strong Night Owls team for 2020.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’m enjoying watching Patriots Super Bowl games on the NFL Network and old Mike Tyson fights.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
The only takeout I’ve gotten has been from LaRossa’s in Andover. Their chef, Andrew Tubinis, is fabulous, and clean.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I’m a big fan of audiobooks and Hometown Sessions with Sully Erna.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Visit my parents and have the Night Owls win another NSBL championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.