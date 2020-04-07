Ten Questions with: North Andover's Palmer Randall

(Editor’s note: Every day we are running this daily feature asking some of our coaches, athletes and sports personalities about how they are dealing with the coronavirus.)
PALMER RANDALL
Age: 18
Residence: North Andover
School: Senior at St. John’s Prep
Accolades: State champion swim team co-captain; swam breaststroke leg of the champion 200 medley relay; runner-up in the 400 free relay
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
I have not been able to enjoy the time practicing or playing games with my teammates. Also not being able to watch sports has forced me to find new hobbies or new shows to watch.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
I feel as though some of my friends have been affected but especially my coaches are affected more by having no sports. Having no sports has affected their jobs which is a huge part of their life. I feel being without sports has affected many people but definitely coaches.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be enjoying my last couple months of high school. I would also be either in the pool or on the lacrosse field with my teammates.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
One of my goals for the spring was to finish my senior year strong, but having to switch to online learning has made it not difficult but different. Another of my goals was to be on the lacrosse team and hopefully win a state championship, but since the season has been pushed back we may not even have that opportunity now.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
I think this virus has allowed for more self reflection. In everyday life, we can sometimes get caught up in what we are doing as life is very busy, but this virus has allowed us some time at home to take a step back from everyday life and just think.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
I feel sympathy for all the families who are directly affected by this virus, but personally I am upset because I will not get to finish my senior year with my fellow classmates on campus.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I have been watching some highlights from earlier games this year or highlights from March Madness in years past. It is disappointing to not be able to watch it live anymore and follow what is happening as it was getting to be an exciting time of year in the sports world, but hopefully the seasons will resume.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
We have ordered from Sal’s Pizza in North Andover.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
One of my go-to movies is Creed. For TV shows I like to watch comedies or the show “God Friended Me.”
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Post coronavirus, I am excited that I will be able to go out and see my friends again.
