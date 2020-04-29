Ten Questions with Peter Lopata

PETER LOPATA
School/ sport: Pentucket cross country/basketball/track
Residence: Groveland
1. Where were you when you heard that everything was shutting down and what was your reaction?
I was actually at the TD Garden watching the state semifinal basketball games and that's when we saw the NBA suspend the season, and all of the colleges going to online schooling and sending students home. My initial thought was "is it even safe for me to be here right now?"
2. How has this situation affected you personally?
I was excited for my final high school season of sports. Basketball season didn't go as planned for us and I was hoping I could go out in a better way with track season.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be going to practice every day, and spending time with friends and teammates.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals were to personally improve on my times from last season, and help my teammates reach their goals.
5. What have you been up to over the past few weeks?
Not much! Playing a lot basketball in the driveway and doing some yard work when its nice out.
6. What, if anything, are you doing to stay in shape?
I've still been able to go for runs in the neighborhoods around my house and at Maudslay.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I've been watching a lot of sports documentaries and movies. As well as watching highlights of some of my favorite basketball players. I've watched Glory Road, and documentaries on the Dream Team and Tom Brady.
8. Have you taken up any new hobbies to pass the time?
I've tried to learn a few TikTok dances, but I am a horrible dancer.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My favorite movie is Hoosiers, and The Office never gets old for me.
10. What are your future plans post-coronavirus crisis?
I am hoping everything goes back to normal, and we can go back to our everyday lives.
