Ten questions with Ryan Richards

RYAN RICHARDS
AGE: 32
RESIDENCE: Plaistow
WORK/COACHING: Whittier Tech English teacher; head coach girls soccer, wrestling, boys lacrosse
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The games that we love are shut down, indefinitely, and there is uncertainty when they will return. As a coach, sports gives me focus and structure; it gives me the opportunity to give back to the coaches that have impacted me by paying it forward to the student-athletes I coach. The inability to do that personally is difficult. I am still in touch with my athletes digitally, still trying to get them to stay focused and in shape.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
All student-athletes, especially high school seniors. When you work so hard to achieve something and it’s taken away from you from no fault of your own. It’s them I feel for.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
In a classroom teaching English or on the field coaching and mentoring students.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I had high hopes for the boy’s lacrosse team this spring. Last season, we had a lot of underclassmen step up to play varsity for the first time. The development of those underclassmen, along with now even stronger leadership and talent would have made for a nice rebound season.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
Not being able to watch the NCAA Wrestling Tournament was disappointing. Annually, I get together with a group of area wrestling coaches to watch the finals and it’s unfortunate we couldn’t continue that tradition this year. It’s hard not to be able to watch the Bruins’ continued success or March Madness. This a great time of year in sports with NHL playoffs coming up along with all the NCAA tournaments.
6. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it? It’s incredible to see how courageous and selfless our first responders and medical professionals are. They continue to put people’s health and safety above their own to save lives.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I have been watching reruns and documentaries of the best Bruins and Patriots games in recent history. I also continue to watch replays of wrestling matches and breakdown technique to send to the kids along with daily workouts.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Sushi Time in Plaistow. If you haven’t tried their sushi, its a must!
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Curb Your Enthusiasm by Larry David is the best show on television.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Visit family and friends, go out to eat, take a trip. Anything to get me out of the house to socialize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.