METHUEN — Shannon Collyer has loved her short time at Presentation of Mary, and she’s certainly made her presence felt on the basketball court.
The Wakefield resident wasn’t expecting too much as a senior transfer, but she’s more than surprised herself with her play. Coming into Tuesday night’s game against Fellowship Christian, the 5-foot-3 guard was averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game and was among our area leaders with 30 3s.
And last night was more of the same.
She poured in 18 points with three 3s to help the Panthers pull out a 51-43 win, adding another chapter to what has already been a breakout campaign.
“The past few years I didn’t play too much,” said Collyer. “I guess this role on the team was a little new for me. But it’s been a lot of fun.”
So, wait, where has Collyer been all of this time?
And, hold on, Wakefield?
For the past three years, Collyer was at Pope John High School in Everett, which permanently closed at the end of last year. So she made the transfer up to Methuen and PMA, and head coach Brian Martin — who will also get to coach her come softball season — has been happy to roll out the welcome mat.
“She’s been our rock,” said Martin. “She’s added a quiet leadership. She’s led by example, and everything she’s needed to do she’s done. She does everything for us. I think in our first 12 games she never came off the floor.”
Collyer’s season has included a 26-point performance in a win over Minuteman, a 23-point outing against Whittier and 22 points the last time the Panthers (8-7) played Fellowship earlier in the season. With three games left in the regular season, she’s focused on helping the Panthers pick up the one more win they need to qualify for the state tournament.
“I really like it here, it’s been a great experience,” said Collyer. “Tomorrow (against Immaculate Heart of Mary) is a must-win. It’s a team that we beat before but it was a really close game. We just need to bring intensity and we’ll be okay.”
Also for PMA, Eva Fabino had 16 points, and Elaina Latino chipped in 13 to help the Panthers turn a 20-16 halftime deficit into a 36-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Adrianna Taboucheroni (21 points) hit all five of her 3-pointers in the second half for Fellowship, and Jessica Campo added 6 points.
Mills brings the points ... and cookies
To say that Fellowship Christian’s Ester Mills is an elder statesman among young kids would be an understatement.
Besides fellow senior co-captain Sophia Brodnick, she’s on a team made up of one freshman, two eighth graders and six seventh graders. But Mills has welcomed the leadership role, and over the past few weeks she’s been a scoring machine.
Over Fellowship’s last seven games, she’s averaged 22.9 points with two 30-point games. For the season, she’s averaging 16.3 ppg.
Her 14 points Tuesday night were her lowest single-game total since her torrid run started.
“We just tried to put someone on her at all times,” said Martin. “She’s a really nice player.”
And apparently a really nice person, too.
After the game, she gave out cookies to the PMA players.
PMA 51, Fellowship 43
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN (43): Jessica Campo 3-0-6, Avery Robichuad 0-0-0, Ester Mills 6-2-14, Maddie Black 0-0-0, Adrianna Taboucheroni 8-0-21, Merrie Black 0-0-0, Izzy Callahan 1-0-2. Totals 18-2-43
PRESENTATION OF MARY (51): Shannon Collyer 5-5-18, Eva Fabino 7-2-16, Sara D’Agostino 0-2-2, Elaina Latino 6-1-13, Connie Chong 1-0-2, Grace Boyle 0-0-0, Abigail Spaniol 0-0-0. Totals 19-10-51
3-pointers: PMA — Collyer 3; FCA — Taboucheroni 5
Fellowship (2-10): 14 6 10 13 — 43
Presentation (8-7): 3 13 20 15 — 51
