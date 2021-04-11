TEWKSBURY — Unbeaten Tewksbury proved too tough for a young Lawrence squad Saturday afternoon as the Redmen (5-0) rolled to a 35-0 victory.
Aided by a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, Tewksbury zoomed to a 28-0 halftime lead and then coasted to victory. Tewksbury QB Zach Hayes threw two TD passes but the Redmen also had success running the ball and had several long drives.
Adonis Garcia had a 33-yard reception to highlight Lawrence’s offense while Eric Gomez and Dewy Baez both had sacks for the defense.
Lawrence is back in action Friday night at Lawrence Stadium against Central Catholic.
Tewksbury 35, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (0-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury (5-0): 15 13 0 7 — 35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Estarling Morales 3-10, Janiel Herrera 3-14, Julien Rosario 3-12
PASSING: Jayden Abreu 5-11-1, 49
RECEIVING: Adonis Garcia 1-33; Andy Medina 2-9, Jaydes Cartagena 1-2, Frendy Soler 1-5
