One team is fresh off a third straight trip to the North finals.
The other advanced to the North semis, and just upset the state’s premier traditional power.
The fifth installment of North Andover vs. Andover on Thanksgiving Day may be the best yet.
“Andover is a great team with so much talent,” said North Andover senior Peter Radulski. “It will definitely be a great game. But if we play our best, and win the line of scrimmage, we should come out on top. Thanksgiving is such a special tradition.”
Andover (7-4) will travel to North Andover (6-4) for a 10 a.m. Turkey Day kickoff, in one of the state’s most highly-anticipated holiday matchups.
“This game means so much to us because it’s a huge rivalry,” said Andover quad-captain Matt Comeau. “Thanksgiving is always so special. We’re feeling great going into this game after a huge win over Everett, and want to carry in that momentum.”
The Golden Warriors enter the contest hot on the heels of upending legendary Everett 20-16 on Nov 15. The star that day was freshman QB Scott Brown, who ran for the game-winning touchdown with 1:59 left. For the season, he’s thrown for 766 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 413 yards and four scores.
Andover’s offense will receive a major spark with the return for running back Josh “Bibi” Ramos. He leads the area with 21 touchdowns, and is second in rushing yards (1,225) despite missing the last three games. The Golden Warriors’ top receivers are Michael Slayton (27 catches, 417 yards, 2 TDs) and Kelvin Davila (27 catches, 348 yards, 4 TDs).
“We’re very confident after the Everett game,” said quad-captain Shamus Florio. “Our offense is making its mark in the past couple of games, and the defense has been very strong.”
Leading Andover’s defense are linebackers Slayton (110 tackles, 43 solo, 14.5 tackles for loss), Aneudy Moreno (51 tackles, 20 solo) and Florio (48 tackles, 6.5 for loss) and defensive back Davila (66 tackles).
Those Warriors will have to slow a North Andover offense that averages 27.5 points per game.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Freddy Gabin is the heart of the Scarlet Knights’ attack. He’s fifth in the area in rushing yards (859) and fourth in touchdowns (14).
Sophomore QB Will Schimoeller (920 yards, 11 touchdowns passing) has impressed of late, and Matt Chicko (19 catches, 421 yards) and Max Wolfgang (12 catches, 309 yards) are both dangerous receivers.
The Knights’ defense is paced by the likes of Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ricky Brutus, Jadynn Mencia and Jack Carbone.
“We know it’s going to take us playing our best football to beat Andover,” said Chicko. “We need to start fast and limit their big plays. This means a lot to all of us, especially the seniors who will never play football again.”
Rivalry at a glance
Since Andover and North Andover began their Thanksgiving rivalry in 2015 — after long rivalries with Central Catholic and Masconomet respectively —the series is tied 2-2. The Scarlet Knights have won the last two straight, after the Golden Warriors took the first two.
