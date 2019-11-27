Manny Lara knows the odds are long. But the Lawrence High star receiver isn’t giving up on a Thanksgiving Day stunner.
“I’ve poured my heart and soul into this game,” said Lara. “This Thanksgiving, I want to prove that we can play with anyone. This game means the world to me. But we will have to execute perfectly to earn an upset over Central.”
Central Catholic (8-2) is the clear favorite heading into its annual Turkey Day clash with cross-town rival Lawrence High (2-8) at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Raiders are 4-0 in the young holiday rivalry, and head into their 2019 finale with business to take care of.
“Thanksgiving is always important,” said Central co-captain Mark Kassis. “And this year it’s very important because we want sole possession of the Merrimack Valley Conference (Division 1) title, which we earn with a win.”
Lawrence, meanwhile, is looking to shock the Massachusetts football world and earn the program’s first win over Central Catholic since 1985, before Lancers head coach Rhandy Audate was born.
“In order to upset Central Catholic, we’ll have to capitalize on any mistakes they commit,” said senior QB Jacob Tamayo. “I’m a senior and I have to empty my locker out after this game. I want to end my high school career with a bang.”
Throughout the fall, Tamayo and Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira have battled for the No. 1 spot in The Eagle-Tribune area’s passing leaders.
Tamayo heads into Thanksgiving with an area-best 1,703 passing yards, and he’s third in touchdown passes (12). His favorite targets are Lara, who leads the area in both catches (56) and receiving yards (875) and Isaias Richards (18 catches, 438 yards.) Both receivers have six TD grabs.
Pereira is second in the region in passing yards (1,594) and is tied for the area-high in TD passes (20). He suffered a separated throwing shoulder in Central’s Division 1 North semifinal win over Everett. The injury forced him to leave the Raiders’ North final loss to St. John’s Prep at halftime. He was replaced by backup Michael Finneran.
Other key weapons for the Raiders include running back Kassis (team-high 502 rushing yards) and receivers Nick Donatio (496 receiving yards, 9 overall TDs) and Mark Ciccarelli (324 receiving yards).
Linebackers Kassis and Dom Pedi and defensive backs Donatio and Dom Tritto are among the playmakers on the Central defense.
“We want to send the seniors out on the right note,” said Kassis. “We’ve worked extremely hard for four years, and we would love to go out with a win.”
Rivalry at a Glance
Central Catholic has won all four Thanksgiving matchups with Lawrence High, by a 132-44 margin. The closest was the first, a 21-6 Raider win in 2015. Overall, Central Catholic has won 21 straight over the Lancers, dating back to 1985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.