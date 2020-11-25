Thanksgiving Football Leaders, 2010-19

RUSHING
Name School Yrs. Att. Yds. TDs
Jerickson Fedrick Salem 2010-11 30 400 3
Ojany Belliard Gr. Lawrence 2014-16 17 399 9
Darren Watson No. Andover 2016-19 53 366 6
Cristian Rivera Gr. Lawrence 2010-12 54 336 7
Nathan Baez Lawrence 2010-11 40 308 2
Liam Sheehy Pentucket 2014-16 38 306 4
Connor Bryant Methuen 2018-19 71 304 6
Jesus Sanchez Whittier 2012-14 56 293 3
Cody Rothwell Pentucket 2014 17 251 3
E.J. Perry IV Andover 2013-16 32 215 1
PASSING
Name School Yrs. Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
E.J. Perry IV Andover 2013-16 47 92 754 14
Tommy Morgan Haverhill 2010-12 40 83 466 5
Mike Milano Central 2012-14 31 49 446 6
Austin George-Williams Methuen 2012-13 32 47 443 6
Nathan Baez Lawrence 2010-11 20 30 433 3
Jose Caceras Gr. Lawrence 2017-18 16 28 396 4
Bret Edwards Central 2015-17 31 47 377 6
Nelson Valerio Lawrence 2012-14 20 30 320 0
Jake McElroy No. Andover 2016-18 21 36 316 4
Broghean McGovern Haverhill 2014-16 13 26 304 6
RECEIVING
Name School Yrs. Catches Yds. TDs
Dan Gemmell Andover 2013-14 9 221 4
Jake Etter Pentucket 2017-19 10 206 1
Donnie Croteau Gr. Lawrence 2017 4 191 2
Cedric Gillette Andover 17 2014-16 159 2
Steven Jackson Central 2014-15 7 155 2
THANKSGIVING RECORDS (2010-19)
Andover: 3-2 vs. North Andover; 2-3 vs. Central Catholic
Central Catholic: 5-0 vs. Lawrence; 3-2 vs. Andover
Greater Lawrence: 7-3 vs. Whittier
Haverhill: 4-6 vs. Lowell
Lawrence: 0-5 vs. Central; 3-2 vs. Salem
Methuen: 7-3 vs. Dracut
North Andover: 2-3 vs. Andover; 1-5 vs. Masconomet
Pentucket: 8-2 vs. Triton
Salem: 2-3 vs. Lawrence (DNP 2015-19)
Whittier: 3-7 vs. Greater Lawrence
