Thanksgiving Football Leaders, 2010-19

RUSHING

Name School Yrs. Att. Yds. TDs

Jerickson Fedrick Salem 2010-11 30 400 3

Ojany Belliard Gr. Lawrence 2014-16 17 399 9

Darren Watson No. Andover 2016-19 53 366 6

Cristian Rivera Gr. Lawrence 2010-12 54 336 7

Nathan Baez Lawrence 2010-11 40 308 2

Liam Sheehy Pentucket 2014-16 38 306 4

Connor Bryant Methuen 2018-19 71 304 6

Jesus Sanchez Whittier 2012-14 56 293 3

Cody Rothwell Pentucket 2014 17 251 3

E.J. Perry IV Andover 2013-16 32 215 1

PASSING

Name School Yrs. Att. Comp. Yds. TDs

E.J. Perry IV Andover 2013-16 47 92 754 14

Tommy Morgan Haverhill 2010-12 40 83 466 5

Mike Milano Central 2012-14 31 49 446 6

Austin George-Williams Methuen 2012-13 32 47 443 6

Nathan Baez Lawrence 2010-11 20 30 433 3

Jose Caceras Gr. Lawrence 2017-18 16 28 396 4

Bret Edwards Central 2015-17 31 47 377 6

Nelson Valerio Lawrence 2012-14 20 30 320 0

Jake McElroy No. Andover 2016-18 21 36 316 4

Broghean McGovern Haverhill 2014-16 13 26 304 6

RECEIVING

Name School Yrs. Catches Yds. TDs

Dan Gemmell Andover 2013-14 9 221 4

Jake Etter Pentucket 2017-19 10 206 1

Donnie Croteau Gr. Lawrence 2017 4 191 2

Cedric Gillette Andover 17 2014-16 159 2

Steven Jackson Central 2014-15 7 155 2

THANKSGIVING RECORDS (2010-19)

Andover: 3-2 vs. North Andover; 2-3 vs. Central Catholic

Central Catholic: 5-0 vs. Lawrence; 3-2 vs. Andover

Greater Lawrence: 7-3 vs. Whittier

Haverhill: 4-6 vs. Lowell

Lawrence: 0-5 vs. Central; 3-2 vs. Salem

Methuen: 7-3 vs. Dracut

North Andover: 2-3 vs. Andover; 1-5 vs. Masconomet

Pentucket: 8-2 vs. Triton

Salem: 2-3 vs. Lawrence (DNP 2015-19)

Whittier: 3-7 vs. Greater Lawrence

