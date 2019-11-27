Thanksgiving Football: Methuen ready to even up all-time holiday series

The 2019 season has been a winding one for Methuen High football.
The Rangers, after all, started the fall with five straight victories, only to drop the next four straight.
Now, Methuen (5-5) can end the campaign with a second straight win, when it travels to Dracut (4-6) for the 57th installment of their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry (10 a.m.)
With a win, the Rangers would tie the all-time record in the series. The Middies currently lead 27-26-3.
“After all the adversity this team has faced this season,” said star receiver Kareem Coleman, “with all the injuries, winning would mean so much. Ending this season with a win would be something I will remember forever.”
Methuen — winners of seven of its last eight on Thanksgiving — enter the game on a high note, with a 28-20 overtime victory over Chelmsford on Nov. 15.
That win coincided with the return of QB Connor Bryant, who missed a month due to foot surgery. In five games this season, the 2018 Eagle-Tribune All-Star has thrown for 562 yards and two touchdowns and run for 385 yards and six scores.
“After everything that’s happened with our team, it makes Thanksgiving mean so much more,” said Bryant. “I’m grateful to be back on the field, and I am so thankful for the work all the seniors did when I was out.”
Bryant’s favorite target is Coleman. The senior ranks third in the Eagle-Tribune area in catches (41) and receiving yards (560). He’s also chipped in at running back and single-wing QB, rushing for 334 yards, and he has scored seven total touchdowns. Zac Bergeron leads the Rangers with 771 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Methuen’s defense is paced by linebackers Anthony Romano and Michael Palmer.
Dracut is led by running back-turn-quarterback Lucas Ibarguen. He threw three touchdowns and ran for three more in a win over Burlington two weeks ago. Receiver Mitchell Cripps caught the Middies’ lone touchdown in their regular season meeting with North Andover.
“It’s going to take a whole team effort in all three phases of the game to win,” said Coleman. “Thanksgiving means a lot because it’s my last game in Methuen Blue and White and it means ending the season with a winning record.”
Rivalry at a Glance
This is 57th Thanksgiving meeting between Methuen and Dracut. The Rangers won last season, 26-20, after the Middies snapped a six-game Methuen holiday winning streak in 2017.
