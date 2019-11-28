THANKSGIVING FOOTBALL: Record-setting Cleary leads Pentucket into holiday clash

Having already smashed all of Pentucket’s modern school passing records, Peter Cleary has just one goal left for his senior football season.
He wants a win on Thanksgiving Day.
“This game is huge as a team, and also for me and the rest of the seniors,” said Cleary. “It’s our last time suiting up together, and we’re going to make the most of it.”
The Sachems (8-2) will travel to Byfield on Thursday (10 a.m.) to renew their traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry with Triton (2-8) that began in 1975.
Pentucket has delivered a stellar fall, advancing to the Division 5 North semifinals and suffering just one Cape Ann League loss, to departing Masconomet. Triton (2-8) does not have a CAL win this fall.
After relying heavily on a ground-and-pound running game for more than 20 years, the Sachems have opened up their offense this fall to great success.
In his first year as starting quarterback Cleary, a senior, has thrown for 1,487 yards. That nearly doubles the next most for a Pentucket QB since the Eagle-Tribune began keeping records in 1995 — Tommy Beaton’s 906 yards in 2004.
Cleary’s 330 passing yards in a win over North Reading not only crushed the previous Pentucket modern record (Finn Graham’s 234 in 2016), it was more than the Sachems threw for in the entire 2006 season (324).
But Cleary, who has also thrown a team-record 20 touchdowns, isn’t alone.
Receiver Jake Etter — already an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball and baseball — is making a run at the Eagle-Tribune Bishop Award for the area’s top three-sport athlete.
Etter leads the area in touchdown catches (11), and is second in both catches (59) and receiving yards (756). He set a new modern Sachem record with 163 receiving yards in the North Reading win.
Pentucket lost top back Austin Senfleben (374 rushing yards in four games) to injury. But up stepped Andrew Joyce (616 yards, 6 TDs) and Keegan O’Keefe (258 yards, 5 TDs).
Triton is led by running back Ethan Tremblay (744 yards, 8 TDs rushing) and freshman receiver Chris Colby (36 catches, 590 yards, 4 TDs).
“We have to go out and play as a team,” said Cleary. “This game is huge. We have to do what we have done all year. We want to make the most of our last game.”
Rivalry at a Glance
Pentucket leads the Thanksgiving series vs. Triton — which began in 1975 — 26-15-1. The Sachems won last year, 28-0, snapping a two-game holiday win streak for the Vikings.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.