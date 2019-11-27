Thanksgiving Football: Suddenly hot Haverhill looks to end season with a bang

Moments after Haverhill earned its first win of 2019, just under one month ago, tri-captain Carlton Campbell set a lofty target for the rest of the fall.
“We want this to be the beginning of the rest of the season,” said Campbell at the time. “Our goal is to finish this season 4-7.”
On Thursday, the Hillies can make that goal a reality.
Riding high on a three-game winning streak, surging Haverhill (3-7) is ready to host Lowell (4-6) for their annual Thanksgiving Day clash.
“In 2019 we have seen the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Haverhill head coach Tim O’Connor. “But I am so proud of the grit and dedication of this group. They never quit, and we still have 50-plus guys showing up daily and working hard.”
It’s been quite a November for the Hillies. Entering the month 0-7, Haverhill has dominated the non-playoff portion of its schedule, outscoring opponents 116-48 on the way to the three wins.
The Hillies have relied heavily on their rushing attack, behind a fierce offensive line paced by captain Brandon Grundy.
Jabari Baptiste leads the backfield with 813 yards and six touchdowns rushing. Fullback Campbell has stepped up with 249 yards and three TDs during the winning streak, and Disani Houston has 291 yards and 3 TDs during the run.
Hillie QB Brady Skafas (796 yards, 8TDs passing) is a three-year starter who can make plays with his arm. And Teyshon McGee (28 catches, 443 yards) is one of the area’s most dangerous receivers.
Grundy, Campbell and McGee are also top players on a Hillie defense that will look to slow University of New Hampshire recruit Brendan Tighe. Lowell’s Mr. Everything ran for two touchdowns, caught two scores and threw a TD in a win over Lexington two weeks ago. Aidan Finn is also a dangerous dual-threat QB.
“A win on Turkey Day will go a long way with this group,” said O’Connor. “Eighteen out of the 22 starters on this team are underclassmen and they have learned a lot this year.”
Rivalry at a glance
Since their Thanksgiving rivalry was established in 1998, Lowell leads the holiday series over Haverhill 15-6.
The Red Raiders won last year, 24-8. It was one of only two area games played on Thanksgiving Day of 2018, due to frigid cold that reached zero degrees during the game.
