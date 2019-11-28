METHUEN — As Connor Bryant stood by the burning fire, clutching the boot that had protected his injured right foot, the star QB delivered a message to the person that said his Methuen football career was done.
“I held the boot and looked at the fire,” Bryant remembered. “I said, ‘This is for the doctor that said I wouldn’t play football again!’ Then I threw the boot in the fire. It was awesome.”
Nearly two months ago, after breaking a bone in his foot, the returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star received the news every athlete fears — his senior football season was over.
“I was in the emergency room, and the doctor told me I wasn’t going to play football again this year,” said Bryant. “I was so upset, and I knew I had to do something. It motivated me. I had to do something to get back onto the football field.”
After a more optimistic second opinion, foot surgery and a month of intense rehab, Bryant will lead Methuen into action on Thursday, when the Rangers (5-5) travel to Dracut (4-6) for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup (10 a.m.)
“I’ve been thinking about playing my senior Thanksgiving Day game my whole life,” he said. “I grew up a Methuen fan all the way, and I remember going to Thanksgiving games as a kid. Now I’m here, and we’re determined to get a win.”
Bryant is undefeated in the five games he’s played this fall, throwing for 562 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 385 yards and six scores. But he brings much more than that to his team.
“Connor’s athleticism and play-making ability are what always got mentioned when he was out with his broken foot,” said coach Tom Ryan. “But we missed his leadership the most. He has the chance to finish his career with a 14-3 record as a starting QB!”
RANGER DREAMS, BREAKOUT
Bryant grew up obsessed with Methuen High football, sharing his love of the game with his father, former Lawrence High QB Bill Bryant (class of 1989).
“We went to every game, home and away,” Connor said. “Then I would spend the whole week talking about the games with my dad. I remember one great Thanksgiving game at Dracut when I was young, then the next year a really muddy game in Methuen. Watching those games made me want to play high school football more and more. I had to be a part of it.”
Bryant fulfilled his lifelong dream by winning the Rangers’ starting quarterback job last fall. He then led Methuen to an 8-3 record, throwing for 1,543 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 892 yards and 13 TDs on his way to Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
“I was very nervous early in my junior year,” he said. “I struggled some early. The seniors helped me so much finding my groove. I don’t know what I would have done without them.”
INJURY AND RETURN
Bryant seemed to be on the path to following his breakout junior season with an even better 2019, leading Methuen to four straight wins to open the fall.
In that fourth game against Haverhill, however, he suffered a metatarsal fracture in his foot. Just like that, his season seemed done.
“I was running the ball up the left side, I cut and rolled my foot,” he said. “The outside of my foot was on the ground, and I got hit on the left side. The bone just fractured. I stayed in for a few plays, but I knew I was hurt.
“I went to the ER and got x-rays. Then the doctor told me that I wasn’t going to play football again this season. On the car ride home I was really upset. It’s my senior year and I love this team.”
Good news, however, arrived days later when he went for a second opinion.
“The second doctor told me I might be back on the field by Thanksgiving,” he said. “My father said he had never seen me smile that big in my life. Hearing that took a giant weight off my shoulders. I just had to get to work.”
Bryant underwent surgery on Oct. 11, and after some recovery he was allowed to start intense physical therapy to build his muscles back up.
“Every time at PT I asked if I would be able to play on Thanksgiving,” he said. “As soon as I was cleared to play, I wanted to be the first guy on the practice field every day. I wasn’t going to take a minute of it for granted.”
Bryant returned to game action on Nov. 15, helping Methuen snap a five-game losing streak with an overtime win over Chelmsford.
Now he has his sights set on a Thanksgiving Day win, in what could be his final football game. Also a lacrosse standout (29 goals last spring), he hasn’t decided what sport he will play in college.
“After everything we’ve gone through this season, we just want to go out there and get a win,” he said. “A win on Thanksgiving is one of the best feelings in the world.”
Injured Martino supports Rangers from the sidelines
As he lay on the ground, Matt Martino knew his season was done.
For the second time in three years, the Methuen High senior defensive back/running back had suffered a torn ACL.
“I got horse-collared and went down,” Martino remembered. “I tried to be optimistic, but as soon as it happened I yelled, ‘I did it again!’”
Against Tewksbury this fall, Marino suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee, two seasons after tearing the same ligament in his left knee.
“It was absolutely horrible,” he said. “When the doctor told me my season was over, I couldn’t talk for two hours because I was crying so hard. I’ve played with a lot of these guys for 10 years, and I wasn’t going to finish my senior year with them.”
While injured, Martino has done everything he can to support the team from the sidelines.
“I just want to be there for the guys as much as possible,” he said. “Before or after the game or at halftime, I’m trying to make sure they keep their heads up and remind them they can win.”
Martino — who hopes to play a postgrad year in 2020 — next plans to celebrate a Thanksgiving win.
“We want to get a big win and tie the series (at 27-27-3),” he said. “We have Connor Bryant back, and we’ve shown, when we’re healthy, we can beat anyone. It stinks I can’t be out there, but I know they can get a big ‘W.’”
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
