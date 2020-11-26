Thanksgiving simply doesn’t feel like Thanksgiving this year, not without high school football.
For so many that grew up in Massachusetts, football is as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkey. And for some, it’s far more important than dry poultry that has to be doused in gravy.
In need of a Thanksgiving football fix, I took a deep dive into the Eagle-Tribune Turkey Day archives.
So, here’s a look back at some of the greatest moments, individual achievements and heart-stopping victories from the last 10 years (2010-19) of Thanksgiving Day football:
LAST-MINUTE THRILLERS
Andover 42, North Andover 41, 2015 — North Andover’s Joe Samuelman scored a touchdown with 0:34 left in the game to cut the deficit to one point. But Arman Koul then led a pack of Andover defenders that stuffed the two-point conversion attempt at the goal line to preserve the Golden Warrior victory.
Central Catholic 48, Andover 46, 2011 — Trailing by 20 points late in the third quarter, Central Catholic rallied to take the lead before Andover’s C.J. Scarpa scored with 0:22 left to send the game into overtime. In double-OT, Central’s Matt McDermott hit Michael Barry for the tying touchdown, before running in the winning two-point conversion.
Haverhill 28, Lowell 21, 2013 — Trailing by two touchdowns at halftime, Haverhill surged back and took the lead on a Shane Finn 25-yard TD pass to Piero Garcia. Lowell rallied, but Tommy Maguire grabbed an interception with 1:58 left to play. Sammy Al-Ziab then helped ice the clock.
Greater Lawrence 12, Whittier 6, 2011 — Marcos Ortiz completed just four passes for the game, but the last was a game-winning 5-yard touchdown to Caige Nichols with 0:22 to play.
LEADING RUSHERS
Jerickson Fedrick, Salem — In his final two years in the now-dead Salem vs. Lawrence Thanksgiving rivalry, Fedrick carried 30 times for exactly 400 yards and scored three touchdowns. He ran for 229 yards in a 2010 win.
Ojany Belliard, Greater Lawrence — In three Thanksgiving appearances (2014-16), Belliard piled up 399 yards and an area-best nine rushing TDs. He needed just eight carries to go for 216 yards and six TDs in 2016.
Darren Watson, North Andover — A four-year starter (2016-19), Watson ran for a combined 366 yards and scored six TDs on Thanksgiving. He moved to receiver as a senior and caught seven passes for 117 yards on Turkey Day.
Cristian Rivera, Greater Lawrence — The tailback ran for 336 yards and seven TDs in three Thanksgiving starts. Most of those came in his senior season (2012), when he ran for 208 yards and 5 TDs.
PROLIFIC PASSERS
EJ Perry IV, Andover — The area’s all-time leading passer threw for 754 yards and 14 touchdowns in four Turkey Day performances. As a senior he threw for 315 yards and 7 TDs and ran for 140 yards.
Tommy Morgan, Haverhill — The QB that helped resurrect the Haverhill program passed for 466 yards and six TDs in three Thanksgivings, including 192 yards and two scores as a senior.
Mike Milano, Central — The state champion QB tallied 446 yards and six TDs passing in three Thanksgiving starts. He ended his career by throwing for 238 yards and three TDs in 2014.
TOP RECEIVERS
Dan Gemmell, Andover — In two Thanksgiving games, Gemmell grabbed nine passes for 221 yards and four TDs. He missed his senior holiday due to injury.
Jake Etter, Pentucket — As a senior last fall, Etter caught seven passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and set up a score with a huge punt return.
Donnie Croteau, Greater Lawrence — As a senior, he caught four passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving.
DAZZLING DAYS
Joe Samuelman, North Andover — The tight end-turned-running back ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 96 yards and a score and starred at linebacker in a near-upset of Andover in 2014.
Connor Bryant, Methuen — Just over a month removed from foot surgery, Bryant carried a stunning 40 times for 209 yards and five touchdowns to carry the Rangers past Dracut last fall.
Broghean McGovern, Haverhill — The QB nearly single-handedly beat Lowell in 2016. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 295 yards and five TDs and ran for 181 yards and two TDs.
Nathan Baez, Lawrence — The QB threw for 269 yards and one TD and rushed 26 times for 174 yards and a score in 2010, against a Salem squad that was a year removed from a state title.
Jacob Toledo, Lawrence — The 5-foot-6, 160 pounder ended his career by rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries as the Lancers closed out the rivalry with Salem with a win in 2014.
