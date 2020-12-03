I saw two moving Facebook posts about high school football, both from Pentucket Regional alums.
This year has been the worst and athletes have been hit harder than most.
On the bright side, many have realized how blessed they are.
This first short story is from my former Eagle-Tribune colleague Mike Ryan about his final game with the Sachems, Thanksgiving of 1983.
Ryan wrote:
When I was a boy fishing with my grandfather & godfather, they talked about high school football. Both had been stars on incredible teams. My godfather spoke about being Amesbury captain & beating Newburyport on Thanksgiving, 99-6. (Look it up.)
I didn’t get it. Later I did.
Thirty-seven years ago, right around this time, Coach (Steve) Hayden, Coach (Chuck) Adamopoulos and Coach (Vern) Laws, gathered us eight seniors together in West Newbury.
They shook our hands, thanked us, said how much they appreciated out effort and asked us to take a final lap.
It was sunny, but we were quickly sliding into dusk. The trees were empty, though it wasn’t cold. The school was noiseless. Everyone but the football team was gone.
We began jogging, keeping our thoughts to ourselves. The only sound coming from the crunch of the leaves underneath us.
At some point, one of the guys said, “Last one. Damn.”
No one else spoke. We finished the lap and looked up. The rest of the team had formed a tunnel, silently touching their helmets aloft on each side.
Until I draw my last breath, I will hear the clacking echo of our cleats on the concrete as we ran through that tunnel and into the locker room for the final time.
Though I played more football after Pentucket, it was never as meaningful as that day. There are plenty of times I wish I could push the sun back into the sky, and suit up once more.
Running onto the field, alongside my brothers, to hear the rattling drum rolls, the roar of the crowd and the synced unison of the cheerleaders, playing for no one else but those three.
LIFELONG LESSONS
Chris White, the longtime college and NFL assistant coach, had a touching Facebook posting recently on his former Pentucket Regional football coaches Steve Hayden and Tom Flaherty.
White, now an assistant at Michigan, wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving Coach Hayden & Flaherty. You both have impacted my life and sooo many others in such a positive way.
“In my 30+years of coaching (can u believe it) I have witnessed soo many negative, condescending coaching styles. I refuse to coach like that because of how I was brought up by you and my family.
“I just wanted you to know that your passion and enthusiasm and most especially of coaching and making a lasting impact on PEOPLE is Undefeated! I am thankful that you impacted my life.”
SOMETIMES IT WORKS
@coachmckenzie tweeted, “So after your child plays for 6 different AAU teams, stayed back, and transferred twice, when is the problem no longer the coach.”
I’m still laughing as Rutgers All-American candidate Geo Baker of Derry wrote, “I did every one one of these.”
This season, the senior guard hurt his ankle early in the opener and has missed the next two games for the 24th-ranked Scarlet Knights. He’s had a boot on his left foot.
Coach Steve Pikiell told the media, “He’s not going to play anytime soon.”
NESCAC SCHOLARS
Several area athletes made the NESCAC Fall Academic team. Honorees have to be at least a sophomore and have a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Honored included:
Bates: Owen Glover, soccer, Soph., Andover; Cade Rose, football, Soph., Andover
Trinity: Julianna Kennedy, soccer, Soph., Andover
Wesleyan: Steven Perchuk, soccer, Soph., North Andover
MEANINGLESS STAT
I’ve always considered myself “a numbers guy” but sometimes the numbers can be silly.
Like Antonio Gibson recently tying Randy Moss’ rookie Thanksgiving TD record.
“Rookie” and “Thanksgiving” are some major qualifiers. The record was a ho-hum three scores.
Next year we’ll get the rookie, AFC, Thanksgiving, CBS night game touchdown record.
...
