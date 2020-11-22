Thanksgiving thanks begin with New Hampshire sports

It’s a little early to be giving some Thanksgiving gratitude, but I just can’t wait.
There are a number of things to give thanks for, but No. 1 on my list is the NHIAA, which set the guidelines for fall sports in New Hampshire and kept things as normal as possible. There were a few blips along the way but, for the most part, original schedules were maintained for most schools.
Moreover, while safety precautions were established to curtail coronavirus in New Hampshire, there were no major rule changes like was the case in Mass., where — among other things — field hockey was reduced to 7 on 7 and soccer prohibited headers, slide tackles and throw-ins.
Most important, the NHIAA allowed for state tournaments, which is something that was not permitted by the MIAA. There was no difference in terms of fans or environment between regular season games and tournament games, but Mass. wouldn’t approve postseason competition.
I was fortunate to witness New Hampshire state championship games in both football and field hockey and I saw a lot of happy student-athletes just glad to have the opportunity on the big stage, win or lose, eager to pursue their dreams of a state championship. There were plenty of memories made that they won’t soon forget.
Clearly, the NHIAA — which has set up the winter season in a similar manner — got it and, for that, I give thanks as should all New Hampshire student-athletes, coaches and sports fans.
Other things I’d like to give thanks for prior to Thanksgiving:
— The foresight of the NBA to complete its season and put together an entertaining postseason under the “bubble” in Orlando. There were virtually no cases of the coronavirus over a two-month stretch and the playoffs provided their usual drama.
— The courage of some college conferences, like the ACC, to maintain their football schedules. Boston College’s football team has had virtually no coronavirus issues and neither have most of their opponents. And, by the way, if student-athletes sign a waiver and have the choice of opting out of the season, why deny them the opportunity to compete?
— The resilience of the NFL to get its season in. Yes, there have been postponements, but for the most part, the season has gone on as scheduled. The fall and early winter would be a very boring place for sports fans without the NFL.
— Speaking of the NFL, I’d like to second what sports editor Bill Burt said about Patriots’ QB Cam Newton and thank him for his positive attitude. He takes responsibility for his own mistakes and doesn’t criticize his teammates when they mess up. He also treats the media and everyone else with respect, and answers questions thoughtfully — quite a contrast from last year’s quarterback.
— In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a big thank you goes out to those who help the sports staff provide the best possible coverage when we can’t do everything ourselves. This fall, Pelham’s James Muse and Londonderry’s Leon Guertin were invaluable. Local photographers Art Zaino and Val and Bob Zdrada are great all year long.
— I’m not sure all of his moves and non-moves are wise, but thanks to Danny Ainge for not mortgaging the Celtics’ future last year by giving up Jason Tatum in a deal for Anthony Davis. Tatum should be a star for years to come while Davis is injury-prone.
— Finally, many thanks to local athletic directors and coaches who have, when it comes to scheduling, done their best to adjust on the fly to provide student-athletes as much competition as possible during these difficult times.
