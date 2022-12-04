Since Mike Yastrzemski and wife Paige got married, a topic that has been broached has been a future home.
One that they build, from scratch, probably in Nashville, Tenn., which has turned into his home since he fell in love with the place as a freshman at Vanderbilt University.
Well, something happened last week that may make it a probability, soon rather than later.
Yastrzemski, an Andover native, signed a one-year contract for … ahem … $6.1 million — guaranteed.
“It was a cool feeling,” said Yastrzemski. “I’m completely happy and silly with the contract.”
The future-home-from-scratch aside, that was a big day when the San Francisco Giants made the one-year pitch, saving a trip to an arbitration hearing.
Yastrzemski’s baseball story is a possible movie.
The name on his back got him a lot of cheers (and some jeers) — see grandfather/Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski — but it didn’t make anything easier.
He didn’t become a major leaguer until the age of 28, spending parts of seven seasons, 703 games and 2,600 at bats in the minors.
Everything changed when he was traded from the Orioles to the Giants during spring training of 2019, including his psyche.
“I was observing other teams in the majors, that needed outfielders. I was trying to manifest (a trade) in a way, playing GM,” recalled Yastrzemski. “I said to one of my locker mates that day, ‘I want to get traded to the Giants.’ Six hours later, I was traded to the Giants.”
Something happened upon arriving to spring training with his new team, in a magical sense.
“It was the first time since college, where I showed up at a place and somebody said ‘We really like your swing and how you play,’” said Yastrzemski. “I was like, ‘Wow. Something is possible here.’ In Baltimore I was a cog stuck in the system. No matter how I played, I wasn’t going anywhere.”
Yastrzemski hit 12 homers in 40 games with an OPS of 1.090 (.800 is considered good) for the Giants triple-A team in Sacramento and the rest was history.
He has spent nearly four full years with the big club in San Francisco, with a few bumps and hurdles, but almost always a cherished contributor.
In fact, he established himself immediately hitting 21 homers in 107 games that rookie year, with a .272 average and 55 RBI.
He’s been a full-time player averaging nearly 20 homers while playing, of course, a stellar outfield.
The strike-shortened 2020 season, in which he played 54 games, was maybe his shining moment, among the league leaders in several categories, including OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage), finishing seventh overall in the National League MVP voting.
Yastrzemski has also had a flair for the dramatic with big, memorable home runs, including his walk-off homer to beat the Padres, 7-6, with his teammates creating a new celebration at home plate, jumping up and down with hands in the air.
Last July he had the Giants’ first walk-off grand slam in 49 years, capping a wild, six-run inning to win.
In between, there was his memorable first and only visit to Fenway Park, hitting a home run off Nate Eovaldi in the first game.
In other words, Yastrzemski has not only belonged, but he’s good and more than worthy of the contract he signed last week.
“One of the toughest things in baseball is seeing guys in the same room, with the same job, who are doing the same job as you playing for $10 million to $20 million more,” said Yastrzemski. “At times it is hard to swallow, hard to conceptualize. But it’s about service time and it adds up.”
San Francisco, in terms of baseball, has become his home, too. His wife and daughter, Quinley, who had her first birthday yesterday, live with him and oftentimes travel.
“I love this organization,” said Yastrzemski. “It is committed to winning. We’ve been going through the middle phase of rebuilding and it seems like there will be some moves to help the team, make our group even stronger.”
Baseball president of operations Farhan Zaidi and new general manager Pete Putila have a plan to get the Giants in World Series contention very soon.
“It’s really cool to be with an organization that, rather than making money themselves, is focued on build something bigger,” said Yastrzemski. “Pete has done a great job so far. It’s really fun to see not only in the view of the fans, but behind closed doors.”
But Yastrzemski has learned that as happy he is right now with a new contract and established pro baseball career, it doesn’t define his happiness like he always thought it would.
“The thing I love most in my life right now is fatherhood,” said Yastrzemski, referring to his daughter Quinley. “I didn’t realize how much I’d love it. Every day is different, watching her development and growth.
“And when I see Paige’s eyes when she picks her up. That’s something very special to me.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.