Staci Krafton and Aliyah Talley were thrown directly into the fire.
A year ago, the two freshman found themselves on a Whittier Tech team that had just three returning players from the season before. And one of those players — reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP Grace Efosa — had to miss the entire winter with a torn ACL.
The season went, well, exactly how you would expect.
The Wildcats struggled to pick up wins in an eventual 3-16 season, despite Krafton (11.3 points per game, 21 3s) and Talley (10.7 ppg) both having fine debut campaigns. But, even though the record may not have shown it, the experience that both gained through the hardship was invaluable.
“Last year was a really big learning year for everyone,” said Krafton, a 5-foot-11 forward from Salisbury who is studying electrical. “It was kind of crazy because I wasn’t expecting to get too many minutes as a freshman and then I ended up playing a lot. Last year, we just tried to work together and do as much as we could.
“It was still a really new team, but it was a really good learning experience.”
But now, a year later, the “Revenge Tour” is on.
With Efosa, a Providence commit, back healthy, and a year of experience under the belts of Krafton, Talley and the rest of the roster, Whitter has shot off to a 7-2 start to the season. With the “Big 3” leading the way, the Wildcats are a favorite to take home the Commonwealth Conference and return to the MIAA playoffs after a year hiatus.
“That’s how you learn, you’ve got to fail and then come back,” said coach Kevin Bradley, who adopted the “Revenge Tour” phrase. “Now, they go to the hole strong and they handle the ball with a lot more confidence. They learned the hard way, but now they’re out there and they understand the flow of everything.”
The two sophomores have taken huge strides in their second season together.
Krafton, who plays AAU for the NH Spartans, is averaging 14.0 points per game and had a 22-point outing in a win over Mystic Valley. Talley, a 5-7 forward from Lawrence, is averaging 11.8 ppg and dropped a season-high 21 in a win over Notre Dame of Lawrence.
“We tried (last year), but we weren’t too good,” laughed Talley, an HVAC student whose brother, Jovhanny, also goes to Whittier. “But we matured, we got older. And when Grace came back, we knew it was time to get our head in the game. We knew we had to go out there and do what we can do.”
While the two sophomores have undoubtedly improved, Efosa’s return has made all of the difference.
The 5-foot-10 sparkplug has picked up right where her MVP season left off. She’s averaging an Eagle-Tribune area-high 24.0 points per game, and already has a 34-point performance against Georgetown and two other 30-point games. She crossed the 1,000-point milestone last week and, after averaging 23.4 ppg as a sophomore and 14.8 as a freshman, may have been a rare 2,000-point scorer had she not unfortunately got hurt.
“Grace is just wonderful out there,” said Bradley. “She has a lot of points, but she has a lot of assists too. If you’re open, she’ll get you the ball.”
The chemistry between the three on the court was evident from the jump.
It may have been a rocky introduction for Krafton and Talley a year ago, but all they did was learn and grow through the trials and tribulation. And now, the Wildcats are thinking big when it comes to what they want to do this winter.
“I think we all really hope to make the playoffs first,” said Krafton. “And, I mean, it wouldn’t be so bad to keep winning once we get there.”
BACK ON TOP
After a rare down year, the Whittier girls basketball team is back to its winning ways.
Year Record Playoffs
2019-20 7-2 ?
2018-19 3-16 NA
2017-18 15-7 D3 North Quarters
2016-17 19-2 D4 North Quarters
2015-16 12-9 D4 North First Round
2014-15 19-3 D4 North Semis
2013-14 15-7 D4 North Quarters
2012-13 22-2 D4 North Finals
2011-12 14-7 D4 North First Round
2010-11 16-7 D4 North Semis
2009-10 16-5 D4 North First Round
2008-09 15-9 D4 North Quarters
WHAT A WEEK!
Fellowship Christian’s Ester Mills was on fire this week.
The senior co-captain dropped 27 points against Chelsea, then followed with a 32-point performance in a win over Nashoba Tech.
The scoring outburst skyrocketed her scoring average to 13.1 points per game.
MUST-SEE MATCHUP
Pinkerton will get a massive test on Thursday.
The Astros have been one of the better stories of the winter so far. After losing Eagle-Tribune MVP Brooke Kane and All-Star Madison Mahoney to graduation, it looked like it might be a rebuilding year.
But the Astros (7-2, 5-1 NH), who travel to four-time defending state champ Bishop Guertin on Thursday (7 p.m.), have rolled off win after win.
The Cardinals (6-0) have beaten teams by an average of 32.7 points per game this winter.
FAB FIVE
The Eagle-Tribune’s weekly rankings of the top-5 girls basketball teams in the area.
Team Record
1. Pentucket 9-1
2. Central Catholic 9-1
3. Pinkerton 7-2
4. Whittier 7-2
5. Andover 7-3
Honorable Mention: North Andover (6-4), Salem (8-4), Pelham (6-6)
*Note: Fab Five only includes MIAA and NHIAA participants.
