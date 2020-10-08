From the moment Timberlane head football coach Kevin Fitzgerald met Nick Matthews seven years ago, he saw an athlete who could be special.
“I have known Nick since he was in fifth grade,” remembered Fitzgerald. “He would come to our summer workouts, and always displayed a terrific work ethic. He’s spent countless hours in the weight room, and worked extensively with a personal trainer on both speed and strength. His work has really shown dividends.”
Since those early days, Matthews has grown into a 6-foot-4, 285-pound force on both the offensive and defensive line for Timberlane. Matthews was a major reason the Owls (1-1) snapped a 14-game losing streak last week, and will go for two straight wins when they travel to St. Thomas (0-2) on Saturday (6 p.m.)
“It was extremely exciting to earn that win on Friday,” said Matthews. “It’s no secret that we had struggled recently, and finally breaking that losing streak was an unbelievable moment, one I’m glad I had the chance to share with my teammates.”
A dominant left tackle — the position often considered the most important on the offensive line — Matthews has drawn plenty of interest from college football programs.
He has earned offers from Division 1-AA Marist College and Bryant University and Division 3 Wesleyan and Middlebury, and has had talks with other programs.
Heading into the season, Matthews was ranked as one of the top-20 prep/high school offensive linemen in New England by the Excel Sports Academy (excelnewenglandfootball.com). He was one of just two New Hampshire athletes on the list, and one of two locals, along with Andover’s AJ Heidtke.
“There’s not a better feeling, as an offensive lineman, than dominating the guy lined up across from me,” said Matthews, who is enrolled in three Advanced Placement classes. “Linemen can control the way the game shapes up. Even though linemen don’t get the credit we may deserve, we don’t play for individual glory.
“If your team is able to control the line of scrimmage, then you’re in a great position to win. When we’re in control, there’s not much the other team can do to stop us, and knowing we’re clearing the way for our backs to break off big plays is very satisfactory.”
TIMBERLANE TRADITION
Growing up, Matthews dreamed of playing football for Timberlane, admiring the likes of former Eagle-Tribune All-Stars and current UNH players Jason Hughes and Jacob Post.
“I started playing Pop Warner for the Hampstead Wildcats in first grade,” Matthews said. “In fifth grade I began playing for the Timberlane Tornadoes. I’ve been playing with some of my current teammates since those early Pop Warner days, including Devon Simmons, Jaiden Lee, Cam Noyes and Frankie Ahearn.
“I’ve always played on the offensive and defensive lines. I was usually one of the biggest guys on the team, so I never got the chance to play running back or QB. I started off as a center and I’m pretty sure I’ve played every offensive line position at one point or another during my career.”
OWL BREAKTHROUGH
Now in his third season as a starter for Timberlane, Matthews has been at the center of the Owls’ turnaround.
“I wouldn’t say I ever lost hope during our losing streak, but it wasn’t always easy,” he said. “I’m thankful that our coaches never gave up on us and pushed us every day to be better. I think they saw our potential and knew we could turn it around. We had a lot of guys working very hard to turn things around. Our goal is to show what we can do, make the playoffs and go on a championship run.”
Fitzgerald said the Owls are fortunate to have Matthews leading that turnaround.
“I am grateful to Nick — and all of our seniors — for sticking with us through some rough times,” said Fitzgerald. “His commitment to our program never wavered. He’s certainly a prospect at the next level. At his size you gain attention immediately. His intangibles make him more intriguing, and now with his improved agility and strength, he will have opportunities.”
SALEM game CANCELLED
Salem football’s game scheduled for Friday night, hosting Merrimack, has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases at Merrimack High School. Merrimack also had its Oct. 2 game cancelled.
“We’re disappointed to lose one of our only two home games,” said Blue Devils co-captain Noah Poulin. “We’re fortunate we celebrated our senior night (in Week 1). Now we’re focused on our last two games, and preparing for a big game against Pinkerton.”
Salem (1-1) is still set to travel to Pinkerton (1-1) on Oct. 16 (7 p.m.)
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.