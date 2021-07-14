The Decision: Keegan returning to Vandy

There is something about Vanderbilt University and, really, Vandy Baseball.
And there was tangible proof the past few days.
Not only do they produce coveted future professional ballplayers – two of the first 10 picks were from Vandy and seven overall – but the school and program have a way of luring a few stars to return.
Including Methuen’s Dom Keegan.
“I made the final decision (Day 2 of the MLB Draft on Monday) that I was going back to school,” said Keegan. “But honestly, that was my plan all along. I want to go back to school, finish up my education, and develop more as a player.”
When you say Vanderbilt or Vandy Baseball you, of course, must include Coach Tim Corbin, a N.H. native from the Lake Winnipesaukee region.
He’s the straw that stirs the program. He’s the guy his student-athletes respect like a father.
Keegan could play pro baseball today, tomorrow and the next day.
He could’ve been drafted, got a few hundred thousand dollars, and fulfilled his life-long dream.
But that’s where Corbin comes in. He’s a realist, sometimes painfully.
And Corbin understands the allure of the draft better than anyone, with two pitchers – Jack Leiter (2nd overall) and Kumar Rocker (10th overall) – expected to sign for a combined $13 million very soon.
He made it be known that he wanted Keegan, his No. 3 hitter this past season, back and felt there was a lot more upside to get to before turning pro next year.
“The draft is a wedding day, very exciting and celebratory,” said Corbin. “After that it’s a marriage. The next 24 hours and reality sets in. I get the excitement of draft day. It’s a great day. But for Dom this isn’t just about being a pro player. He wants to be a major leaguer.”
While Keegan’s numbers were outstanding in 2021 – .345 ave., 15 homers, 57 RBI – there is a way that he could possibly move into the top three rounds, maybe even the first round.
There appears to be an opening at catcher, which is where Keegan has played as long as he played baseball. But due to injuries, the best spot for him was first base.
Vandy’s starting catcher C.J. Rodriguez was drafted in the fifth round on Monday, thus offering an opportunity to play there.
The first pick of the 2021 draft was a catcher, Henry Davis, out of Louisville. Keegan and Davis match up favorably on offense. Defensively, who knows?
“I’m hoping to catch. I’ve always been a catcher my whole life,” said Keegan. “People not seeing me as the catcher I am is something for me to prove. I was a catcher and I want to be a catcher.”
While Corbin said Keegan will have every opportunity to catch, he appreciates that Keegan has never made a demand about coming back “only” if he catches.
“Dom never asked me that, about catching, which says a lot about who he is,” said Corbin. “He didn’t want deals. He knows how we operate. There is definitely opportunity there for him.”
Keegan believes that Corbin will not only help him become a better hitter and catcher, but a better person. You don’t often hear that when students-athletes talk about pro prospects.
“Corbs has taught me so much about life, leadership and stuff nothing to do with baseball,” said Keegan of his coach. “I wouldn’t trade my experiences at Vandy for anything. That’s why I’m going back. I have more to experience there.”
Corbin concurred. Another former Vandy player, from the Merrimack Valley, made a similar decision. Mike Yastrzemski turned down a late offer to turn pro to return for his senior year at Vandy.
“Dom has a lot to gain by coming back,” said Corbin. “First of all, it should be a normal year, which we haven’t had around here for a while now. He can experience college life again -- go to a football game and hoops game with his buddies, do his studying at night, hanging at his dorm. That’s real college life. Those experiences are an important part of our program.”
Do you understand the lure of Vandy, now?
This Corbin guy is a tough dude to shun. If he thinks you should return for another year, he’s probably right.
While Keegan did not get a million dollars, he does have a nice consolation prize. He heads to the Cape Cod League later this week, playing for Yarmouth-Dennis.
Then in late August, it will be back to Vanderbilt University.
It probably wasn’t easy watching his buddies fulfill their dreams the last few days. But like a good marriage, as Corbin noted, the best days are usually ahead.
Congrats to Dom Keegan, who made a tough, adult-like decision. And for him, the right one.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
