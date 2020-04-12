For those who believe that pitching is the name of the game in softball, that it’s the overwhelming top priority for building a successful program, my all-star team for the first 20 years of the 21st century will come as no surprise.
Of the 25 players selected, 11 are pitchers and they all dominated during their time in high school.
It started with Salem’s Karen Harrington, who was virtually unhittable, as was her successor for the Blue Devils, Krista Michalczyk, and includes strikeout queens like North Andover’s Lauren Otto, Methuen’s Hannah Everson and Timberlane’s Renee Clavette and Kate Hoadley.
Nearly all of them went on to pitch in college, like Michalczyk at UConn, Otto at Merrimack College, North Andover’s Britt Hart at Bryant, Phillips’ Michelle Hollebeke at Colgate, Windham’s Jaime Cleasby at RPI and Timberlane’s Kate Hoadley at Bowdoin.
Picking the best of the lot is nearly impossible because the pitching plate was moved back three feet in 2010, making high strikeout totals more difficult, and because some pitchers enjoyed better defenses than others.
The importance of pitching is underlined by the fact that two of our top 25 players — Salem’s Whitney Mollica and Pinkerton’s Alexis Souhlaris — were outstanding position players who were called upon as seniors to pitch and were as brilliant at that as their usual positions.
Mollica, who is the head softball coach at WPI, may have been the top all-around player (thus far) of the 21st century. During an era when averages over .300 in New Hampshire were rare, she hit at least .449 every year and hit .556 as a senior with 40 hits. She then went on to enjoy a fabulous career at UMass Amherst, making first team all-conference three years.
But I’ll leave that up to others to decide who is the best. Suffice it to say that our “Best of the 21st Century” team is a mighty impressive one, and it doesn’t include such standouts as Andover’s Tori Roche, Salem’s Brooke Murphy and Alex Gallant, Timberlane’s Masha Lang and Methuen’s Kat Lefebre among many others.
PITCHERS
Karen Harrington, Salem — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star may have been best pitcher in area history. Had ERAs of 0.70, 0.11 and 0.17 her last three years. As senior, retired 48 of 49 batters she faced in state tourney with a perfect game and one-hitter.
Krista Michalczyk, Salem — Worthy successor to Harrington, had 0.09 ERA and was 10-0 as junior, striking out 134 in 71 innings and 16-0 as senior with 0.24 ERA. Had four perfect games, two other no-hitters and gave up just one extra base hit. Pitched at UConn.
Renee Clavette, Timberlane — Player of Year in 2004, had ERA of 0.26, had 29 strikeouts in historic 26-inning game vs. Pembroke. Finished career with 600 strikeouts. Also a fine hitter (.508) and went on to play at Sienna.
Hannah Everson, Methuen — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, had 55 wins, whopping 895 strikeouts, an ERA of 0.68, seven no-hitters and two perfect games.
Britt Hart, Brooks — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, had career ERA of 0.65, had 652 strikeouts. Led North Andover to Division 2 state title game as sophomore. Pitched at Bryant University.
Lauren Otto, North Andover — Dominated CAL for four years, striking out an amazing 947 batters. As senior, was All-Scholastic, whiffing 305 batters in 148 innings with 0.33 ERA. Enjoyed fine career at Merrimack College.
Michelle Hollebeke, Phillips — Had 24-1 record at Phillips, was 13-0 with 0.64 ERA as junior and struck out 21 in seven innings against rival Phillips Exeter. Tremendous power hitter, had 11 homers in 31 games.
Kayla Maloney, Phillips — Three-time All-Scholastic, set school record for strikeouts (425) and home runs (17). Three-time Big East Tourney MVP. As junior had two shutouts, striking out 46 in 27 innings and was 7 for 14 at the plate with two home runs.
Ravenne Nasser, Phillips — Had incredible senior season with 0.13 ERA and 72 Ks in 57 innings for unbeaten team. Also hit .471 with school-record 10 home runs. In Big East Tournament, had two shutouts and was 8 for 12 at the plate with five home runs.
Kate Hoadley, Timberlane — Four-year standout, had more than 500 strikeouts including 214 as a senior with 0.81 ERA. Division 1 Pitcher of the Year, once struck out 23 in a game. Played at Bowdoin.
Jaime Cleasby, Windham — Gatorade Player of Year as senior, had 201 strikeouts in 101 innings with only 14 walks and a 0.54 ERA. Had 1.05 ERA as junior, striking out 105 in 71 innings. Pitched at RPI.
CATCHERS
Melissa Lucas, Central Catholic — One of the most feared sluggers in MVC history. As sophomore, hit .600 with six homers. Had 39 walks the next two years, most intentional. Hit .585 as senior, went to UConn on scholarship.
Katie Bettencourt, Salem — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a catcher and outfielder. Hit .530 while scoring 34 runs as senior. Had 48 extra base hits over three-year span. Enjoyed fine career at UMass Amherst, now coaches at Endicott.
Candace Waldie, North Andover — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star could do it all. As sophomore, hit .414 with a whopping 37 RBIs. Played at UMass Amherst.
INFIELDERS
Whitney Mollica, Salem — Fabulous third baseman who also played shortstop and pitched. She was a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, hit at least .449 every year including .556 as a senior, rapping 40 hits. Started four years at UMass Amherst without missing a game and was Atlantic-10 Player of the Year as freshman, hitting .394 with 12 home runs.
Jessi McCarthy, Methuen — On-base machine hit .532 as All-Scholastic senior, scoring 31 runs. Hit .516 for career. Had rifle for an arm at shortstop.
Chelsey Feole, Brooks — Three-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star, began career at Salem. Tremendous defensively, hit .533 as sophomore, .476 for career. Ultimate leadoff batter, was 14 for 14 stealing bases and scored 26 runs as senior.
Christine Gillespie, North Andover — Super reliable shortstop had monster senior year, hitting .569 with 36 RBIs and 60 RBIs and hit .495 over her last two years.
Krissy Whitley, North Andover — Ultimate contact hitter, batted over .400 and was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star all four years. Only struck out seven times in four years. Had fine career at Southern Connecticut.
Holly Eringis, Central Catholic — Great first baseman hit at least .466 each of her last three years. Three-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star, hit .583 as senior with 25 RBIs.
Sarah Ratcliffe, Pelham — Hit over .500 all four years, finished career with 118 hits, 25 home runs, 89 RBIs and 83 runs in 69 games. As senior third baseman/shortstop, had 8 homers and 35 RBIs, hitting .525 as Eagle-Tribune MVP. Plays for UMass Lowell.
OUTFIELDERS
Kristen Vadala, Salem — Speedy centerfielder, averaged .460 for her career and had 80 hits over her last two years. Enjoyed fine career at Merrimack College.
Amanda Bickford, Salem — Hit .581 as senior, scoring 24 runs, was Max Bishop Award winner as region’s top 3-sport athlete. Four-year starter at St. Anselm, hitting .362 or better every year.
Alexis Souhlaris, Pinkerton — Gatorade Player of Year as senior, averaged .402 her last two years and was also a tremendous pitcher. Had a great career at University of Maine.
Lindsay Maroney, Phillips Academy — Had one of the best three-year strings in area history. Hit .537 as sophomore, .556 as junior and stunning .659 as senior, driving in 27 in just 15 games. Had three unassisted triple plays in field as a junior. Started as freshman at UMass Amherst.
