The goal was a challenging one to say the least.
Who are the top 21 local wrestlers of the first 20 years of the 21st century?
There have been so many great ones in the Eagle-Tribune area that picking just 21 was mighty difficult. When I settled on my top 21, I actually felt bad about leaving some great ones off the list, including New England champions like Timberlane standouts Derek Sickel, Nick and Nate Lawrence and Brian Nicoll, Haverhill’s Jake Nicolosi and Greater Lawrence’s Miguel Guzman.
The selections begin with the 2000-2001 season, so standouts like All-American Eric Bradley, who went on to stand out at Penn State, and two-time New England heavyweight champ Luis Piantini of Greater Lawrence were not eligible.
Yes, picking the top 21 was a difficult task, but it was also a fun one. It brought back a lot of memories and it underlined just how strong this region has been. There can be no doubt that, over the years, it’s been the strongest in New England.
Whether that will continue remains to be seen, but let’s enjoy a look back at some of the great ones, starting with likely the best of them all.
MATT SMITH, TIMBERLANE (103-125) — Smith is one of just two wrestlers ever to win four New England titles (103 twice, 119 and 125) and became the first wrestler from New England to place first (at 112 pounds) at Senior Nationals. His career record was 181-6 and he never lost a match in New England, all of his losses coming at the Beast of the East in Delaware.
At New England as a senior, many observers felt he could have won any weight class up to 135 pounds.
ZACH BRIDSON, TIMBERLANE (113) — A New England champion as a sophomore and senior, Bridson had relentless energy on the mat and finished his career with a 183-17 record. Had a dual-meet record his last three years of 59-2.
ANDY LACROIX, SALEM (119) — A new England champ in 2001 and 2002, Lacroix was robbed in the 2003 semifinals and had to settle for third. He had a 170-12 record with five of his losses coming to Smith. He also had a fine career at Roger Williams.
AARON KALIL, SALEM (119) — A two-time New England champion and four-time New England placer, he had a 184-12 record and then went on to become a strong starter at the Naval Academy.
TREVOR DEARDEN, SALEM (125) — A three-time New England champion, Dearden joined Smith as an automatic inductee in the New England Hall of Fame. He finished his career with a 181-13 mark and, before getting injured, became a starter at wrestling power Iowa State.
RYAN O’BOYLE, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (126) — Coming from a wrestling family, O’Boyle was likely the best, winning two New England titles and winning 177 matches, the great majority of them with pins.
JOHN SUGHRUE, METHUEN (130) — A four-time state champion, Sughrue had tough luck in the postseason (injuries, mono) but he capped his career as a senior with a 57-0 record that included 42 pins, 5 tech falls and six major decisions and a New England title. At the time, his career record of 204-5 was an area record.
CONNOR MCGONAGLE, TIMBERLANE (132) — Three-time New England champion and four-time New England finalist. Three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Broke school record with 197-6 career mark. Three-time national grade champion. Wrestling at Lehigh on scholarship.
NICK DALICANDRO, SALEM (135) — A two-time New England champion and a four-time placer, Dalicandro was 48-0 as a senior despite struggling through a knee injury. He finished his career with 173 wins.
CHRISTIAN MONSERRAT, Methuen (138) — Two-time New England champion and four-time New England finalist. Never lost to a wrestler in state. Broke school and area record with sensational 212-2 record and went on to become a three-year starter at West Virginia.
C.J. DOHERTY, METHUEN (145) — New England champion as senior with 49-1 record, only giving up six points the whole tourney and none in finals. Two-time New England finalist, finishing second as junior. Three-time All-State champ, 98-5 record his last two years. Inducted into Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
TRISTEN CABINTA, SALEM (160) — Finished 57-3 and New England runner-up as senior. Salem’s first four-time Division 1 and Meet of Champions champ, finished career with school record 187-22 mark.
ISAIAH WILLIAMS, HAVERHILL (160/171) — A dominating two-time New England champion, Williams was undefeated as a junior and senior and won 101 straight matches. He also finished second at Senior Nationals.
PHIL MORICONE, PINKERTON (171) — A two-time New England champion, Moricone also finished third at New England when he was so sick no one thought he should wrestle. He was 50-0 as a senior and electrified the crowd at the New England semifinals with three points in the final 13 seconds for a 5-4 win. He was 178-8 for his career and later started at Edinboro.
BRAD DROVER, NORTH ANDOVER (171) — Capped great career with 53-0 record and New England title as a senior after finishing as runner-up as a sophomore and junior. He finished with a 195-17 career record.
FRITZ HOEHN, NORTH ANDOVER (171) — Had one of the best senior seasons ever, went 56-0 and dominated New England as tourney OW. Named Mass. Wrestler of Year. Finished career 195-16 before heading to Division 1 Edinboro.
SHAWN FENDONE, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (189) — A two-time New England champion, he dominated his weight class his last two years despite battling injuries. During that time, he was 70-3.
DYLAN BARREIRO, PINKERTON (195) — Two-time New England champion despite weighing much less than his weight class each year. Had an 85-1 record his last two years before heading to Kent State on scholarship.
JOE FENDONE, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (215) — A three-time New England champ, he nearly joined the elite four-time club, losing as a sophomore to nationally-ranked Matt Blair in the finals by one point. He was 37-0 with 32 pins as a senior despite wrestling all year with an ACL tear that required surgery after the season. He was 177-6 at Central and had a terrific collegiate career at Edinboro.
BEAU DILLON, SALEM (220) — Recent addition to 21st century’s best, finished 58-1 this past year to repeat as a New England champion. Had two year record of 111-6. Headed to Division 1 Edinboro on scholarship.
TERRANCE JEAN-JACQUES, HAVERHILL (285) — In two years at Haverhill before transferring to wrestling prep school power Wyoming Seminary, Jean-Jacques was 105-12, including 51-0 as a New England champ as a junior. At Wyoming Seminary, he was 62-1 and a national prep runner-up. In college, he wrestled for a year at powerhouse Iowa and had a 22-6 record.
Editor’s note: This is the first of a periodic series. Other Eagle-Tribune all-century sports teams will be featured in the next several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.