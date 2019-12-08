The fantasy playoffs start with the best slate of games possible

The Fantasy Football Gods have smiled upon us, my friends.
I mean, what more could we ask for?
Week 14 marks the beginning of the fantasy playoffs for most leagues, and it also probably contains the most compelling actual NFL games of the season. So while we watch our fantasy teams dominate, we get to do it while watching, what should be, some of the best real life games as well.
Every time slot is covered.
Thursday night: Dallas and Chicago were still in the playoff race when they played, and everybody loves to watch the Cowboys lose.
Sunday 1 (p.m.): The Ravens (10-2) travel to play the Bills (9-3) in a battle of the two best dual-threat QBs in the league in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. A win for Buffalo and a loss by the Patriots would make the AFC East race very interesting.
Not to be outdone, however, the 49ers (10-2) are in New Orleans to play the Saints (10-2). You’ve potentially got first place in the entire NFC on the line, and the 49ers could drop from first to fifth in a matter of two weeks with a loss.
Sunday 4:25 (p.m.): It’s the rematch of last year’s AFC Championship between the Pats (10-2) and the Chiefs (8-4), except this time in Foxboro. Depending on what happens earlier in the day, New England could be fighting for their AFC East lives with a loss.
Sunday 8:20 (p.m.): The Seahawks (10-2) try to hold on to the top spot in the NFC against a Rams (7-5) team that is still very much in the playoff race.
What a day it will be.
Good luck, and have fun, in Week 14, everyone.
******************************************************************************************
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings; vs Lions — Since Week 5, he’s averaged 287.5 passing yards per game and has thrown 20 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The Vikings are mad after last week’s disappointing loss in Seattle, they need a win and the last time they played the Lions — in Detroit — Cousins lit it up for 338 yards and 4 TDs.
2. James Washington, WR, Steelers; at Cardinals — It’s been a combined 219 receiving yards and two TDs over the last two weeks, and now he gets the Cardinals’ worst-ranked pass defense.
3. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons; vs. Panthers — Call me crazy for this pick, but the Panthers allow 137.5 rushing yards per game (4th-worst) and have allowed a league-worst 22 rushing TDs. And after four straight losses that resulted in coach Ron Rivera being fired, who knows how the Panthers are going to react.
FADE
1. Drew Brees, QB, Saints; vs. 49ers — The 49ers are still incredibly averaging less than 135 passing yards per game. This game also has major playoff seeding implications, and I expect these two elite defenses to show up.
2. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders; vs. Titans — Tennessee is quietly a top-10 defense against the run and has allowed just 8 rushing TDs all season.
3. John Brown, WR, Bills; vs. Ravens — Baltimore’s defense has been almost as good if not just as good as their QB, Lamar Jackson, has been over the team’s eight-game winning streak. Brown’s struggles the past two weeks will continue on Sunday.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns; vs. Bengals — For some reason, there’s a big price drop between the top three backs (Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook) before you get to him. But, against a Cincy defense that’s still worst in the league against the run, I love the idea of paying for Chubb to be my top RB.
2. Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers; vs. Redskins — Everybody loves backfield-mate Aaron Jones, but Williams just won’t go away. He’s received double-digit carries in each of the last three games, and has also caught 11 passes over that stretch. Both he and Jones should have fine games against a Redskins defense allowing 131.58 rushing yards per game, and Williams is much, much cheaper.
3. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Vikings; vs. Lions — The rookie has his breakout game here and finds the end zone.
AVOID
1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Cheifs; at Patriots — The Pats’ defense hasn’t been perfect, but they’re nearly impossible to beat in Foxboro. Don’t pay up for Mahomes this week.
2. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints; vs. 49ers — I don’t think his QB is going to have a good game, so I don’t want to pay up for the top receiver in the league this week.
3. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Lions; at Vikings — He’s a starting running back, sure. But the Lions will be trailing and might have to abandon the run pretty early.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 14 — Houston Texans; vs. Broncos
Houston’s defense has seemed reinvigorated after adding cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves III and Gareon Conley. The Texans have allowed just 19.5 points per game over their last two, and the Broncos only score 16.5 ppg.
