Bucci delivers
Joe Bucci lashed a 2-run single in the top of the seventh and Andover survived a 2-run Algonquin rally in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win. Tyler Walles had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Too much Tess
Tess Gobiel had seven goals and Jack Brussard and Haley Carver added four each as Andover blitzed Tewksbury, 20-7.
St. Patrick
Patrick Roy erupted for 7 goals and Jack Ferullo added three as North Andover lacrosse downed Haverhill, 16-5.
Dazzling Duo
Liam Doherty (17 assists, 4 aces) and Drew Eason (5 kills, 12 serve points) led Methuen to a season-opening 3-0 sweep of Essex Tech.
Coyle of course
Ally Coyle, Ava Rastello and Kassie Smeltzer won in singles and doubles and Salem girls tennis opened with a 6-3 win over Merrimack.
History for Lydon
Captain Grace Lydon scored five goals to join the 100-goal club for her career and to lift Central to a 16-4 win over Wayland. Grace Cashman had 13 saves.
