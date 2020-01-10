The Final Score: DaSilva beats buzzer and Bedford

Joey DaSilva nailed a 27-footer at the buzzer to give Windham its first lead of the game and a 58-56 win over Bedford. DaSilva had 18 points and four 3-pointers while Westin Lippold had a monster game with 22 points. Bedford missed its final four free throws.
Gallagher wins 4
Andrew Gallagher was a part of four wins and Jack Beecher won two individual events as Central Catholic (1-3) earned its first win, downing North Andover. Nicholas Ferrucci won two individual events for the Knights.
Dialed in from deep
Jake Dumont scored a career-high 23 points with seven 3-pointers to lead Pelham to a 74-51 win over Oyster River. Justin Paul scored 14 points and Derek Crowley added 14 points and 11 assists.
Two milestones
Whittier had plenty to celebrate after it’s 62-51 win over Mystic Valley. Providence recruit Grace Efosa scored 22 points to go over 1,000 for her career, and 23-year coach Kevin Bradley picked up win No. 350.
Tyler, too
Surprising Sanborn improved to 3-1 in the division with a 63-57 win over Pembroke. Tyler Lovely had 18 points, Dylan Khalil 17 and James Bush 12.
Incredible Ingalls
Avah Ingalls continued her breakout sophomore season with a season-high 25-point performance with four 3s to lead Pinkerton to a 47-43 win over Salem. Jesse Ames chipped in with 10 points for the Astros, while Stella Hazelton (13 points, 4 3s) and Olivia Murray (12 points) led the Blue Devils.
Python party
Pelham got scoring from nine different players — led by McKenna Williams (12) and Lili Rutherford (11) — to earn a 57-32 win over Oyster River.
Cruz Control
Sam Cruz scored 17 points and Jeremiah Mejia added 11 as Greater Lawrence tripped Lynn Tech 72-55.
Super Shannon
Shannon Collyer (22 points) and Eva Fabino (15) carried PMA to a 43-31 win over Fellowship. For FCA, Adrianna Taboucheroni had 13 points.
Commented
