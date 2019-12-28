North Andover won the Hillie Christmas Classic with a 4-1 win over Exeter. Patrick Green was named tourney MVP after his 20-save performance in the finals.
Dempsey delivers again
A day after dropping a school-record 35 points, Sarah Dempsey followed with a 28-point, 14-rebound performance to lead Windham over Exeter, 58-54.
Pair of winners
Macy Graves (1,000, 3:18.99) and Emily Lesburt (high jump, 5-2) both won their respective events to help the Pinkerton take second at an eight-team meet at UNH.
Hillies edge Knights
Kasey Burke had a fantastic day for North Andover, winning every event with highs in the bars (9.6), vault (9.55), beam (9.3) and all-around (37.05). But Haverhill squeaked out a 132.7-131.85 win, behind Maren Eramo, who placed second in every event besides the floor.
Kilimonis killing it
Senior forward Nolan Kilimonis scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Sanborn to its first win of the season, 74-44, over Epping. Colin Grenier added 7 points and 8 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.