Reggies roll

Nataly Guzman had 19 assists and Kaylin Martinez contributed 14 service points and 7 aces as Greater Lawrence blanked Fellowship.

Perfectly Franks

Kayla Franks scored twice and Lindsay Blum stopped all seven shots she faced as Pinkerton soccer blanked Timberlane, 5-0.

Ross is Boss

Cam Ross scored on a PK with about a minute left in regulation to lift Timberlane to a 2-2 OT tie with Pinkerton.

The Big O

Owen Larouco scored twice and Charlie Breen also scored as Windham tripped Dover, 3-1.

Double Trouble

David Wilson and Jack Latauskas each scored twice and Whittier blanked Greater Lawrence, 4-0. Luke MacFarland (3 saves) earned the shutout.

Big Bad Burdier

Kya Burdier registered a team-high 24 assists, 10 kills, 8 aces and 5 digs to lead Haverhill to a season-opening 3-0 sweep over Everett.

