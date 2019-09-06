Reggies roll
Nataly Guzman had 19 assists and Kaylin Martinez contributed 14 service points and 7 aces as Greater Lawrence blanked Fellowship.
Perfectly Franks
Kayla Franks scored twice and Lindsay Blum stopped all seven shots she faced as Pinkerton soccer blanked Timberlane, 5-0.
Ross is Boss
Cam Ross scored on a PK with about a minute left in regulation to lift Timberlane to a 2-2 OT tie with Pinkerton.
The Big O
Owen Larouco scored twice and Charlie Breen also scored as Windham tripped Dover, 3-1.
Double Trouble
David Wilson and Jack Latauskas each scored twice and Whittier blanked Greater Lawrence, 4-0. Luke MacFarland (3 saves) earned the shutout.
Big Bad Burdier
Kya Burdier registered a team-high 24 assists, 10 kills, 8 aces and 5 digs to lead Haverhill to a season-opening 3-0 sweep over Everett.
