Hillies bounce back
Lowell won the first matchup but it was all Haverhill Friday nigh, 61-35. Phillip Cuningham pumped in a team-high 16 points while Junior Efosa, Elijah Haas and Enrique Alvarado chipped in with 9 apiece. Alvarado did a nice job at the point and Efosa controlled the paint.
Can’t hold on
Methuen led 13-4 after one but Dracut rallied to force OT. The Middies outscored MHS 4-3 in OT for the 52-51 win. Stephanie Tardugno and Kailyn Tierney each had 17 points for the Rangers.
Twin Towers
Andover beat Central for the second time this week, 61-54. Aidan Cammann led with 19 points and Logan Satlow had 12. Central’s Xavier McKenzie lit it up for 28 points.
Pacy on fire
Ryan Pacy had 26 points and Adan Ayala added 11 but Merrimack escaped with the 60-59 win over Salem.
Chase Era begins
Justin Dunn, Jackson Marshall, Anthony Chinn and Drew Brander were all in double figures as Pinkerton won the first game of the season and first game under new coach David Chase. The final was Astros 60-52 over Alvirne.
Ingalls for 18
Avah Ingalls scored 18 points and Abby Marasco and Elizabeth Lavoie added 10 apiece as Pinkerton opened with a 51-40 win over Alvirne.
