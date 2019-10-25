Hillies qualify
Haverhill’s girls soccer team (8-7-1) qualified for the state tournament with a 6-0 romp over Revere (14-1-2), which had been undefeated. Meggie Dellea scored twice and had an assist and Delani Dorsey came through with a goal and two assists,FCA qualfies
Fellowship Christian swept Presentation of Mary to qualify for the state volleyball tournament. Sophia Brodnick had nine kills and three blocks while Adrianna Taboucheroni served a whopping 13 aces.
Rangers win 2nd
Mahmoud Qesmi and Kember Lima scored for Methuen boys soccer, which won its second game of the season, 2-0 over Tewksbury.
Senior Superlative
On Senior Night, senior Izzy Psarris had eight digs as Timberlane dumped Manchester Central, 3-0.
Overtime win
Sam Franks notched the game-winner in overtime as Pinkerton edged Windham 2-1. Reagan Murray had tied it up with one minute remaining in regulation.
Jaguars in semis
Windham’s field hockey team had an impressive 3-0 win over Dover to advance to the Division 1 semifinals next Tuesday against Bishop Guertin, which upset Winnacunnet. Ryane Farrell, Livi Manchester and Cam Livingstone scored for the Jaguars (14-1).
Raider shutout
Central field hockey blanked Bishop Fenwick, 2-0, on goals by Caitlin Finneran and Hannah Cuff. Meghan Ferris made 13 saves including on a penalty stroke.
Astros stunned
Top-seeded Pinkerton was stunned by No. 8 Merrimack, 2-0, in the Division 1 field hockey quarterfinals. Pinkerton beat the Tomahawks, 3-2, in the season opener.
