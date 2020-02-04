Hillies qualify
Angel Burgos had 17 points with four 3s and Manny Arias added 13 points to lead Haverhill to a 79-70 win over Chelmsford. The win qualifies the Hillies (10-5) for the playoffs.
Raider 3-peat
Nadeshka Bridgewater had 8 points and 6 steals, and Adrianna Niles added 10 points and 8 rebounds to lead Central Catholic to a 45-23 win over Lowell to clinch the program’s third straight MVC title. The Raiders (15-1) haven’t lost in the league since Feb. 19, 2017, and currently hold a 42-game winning streak in the MVC.
Rubio MVP
Emily Rubio was named Athlete of the Meet as she led Pentucket to a second-place at the CAL Meet. Rubio won the long jump and took a third in the high jump. She teamed with Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith and Syeira Campbell to win the 4x200 in a meet record 1:47.65. Other Sachem winners were Madi Krohto in the high jump and Syeira Campbell in the 300.
Crazy JV comeback
When Timberlane boys varsity coach Jeff Baumann left the gym to go talk to his squad pregame, the JV team was down by 20 with five minutes left. But when he came back up, the Owls had miraculously sent the game into overtime before eventually losing to Concord in the extra frame.
Rangers win in OT
Tewksbury’s Kalu Olu (29 of his 34 after halftime) sank a lay-up at the buzzer to force OT but it was all Methuen after that in a 71-62 win. Isaac Allen (18 points) and 6-foot freshman Anesti Touma (17 points) hit big threes in the extra session.
“Anesti was phenomenal tonight,” said coach Anthony Faradie. The Rangers honored Wildy Santana and Kevin Garcia (13 points) on Senior Night
High 5
North Andover placed five skiers in the top 15 overall and rolled to an easy win over Haverhill-Swampscott. The Knight leaders were: 6. Jack Muse, 7. Peter Radulski, 8. Segeve Moritz, 11, Caleb Litster and 13. Dylan Goldman.
Franzen on fire
Jordyn Franzen poured in a season-high 26 points with five 3s to lead Salem to a 59-46 win over Winnacunnet on Monday. The star senior is just 31 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career.
Pythons keep winning
Pelham won its eighth straight with a 46-26 win over Souhegan. Tallie Carney (13 points), Abbey Schwab (9 points) and freshman Abbey McFarland (7 points) led the surging Pythons (10-6, 10-3 NH).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.