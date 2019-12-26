Jackson Petisce and the three other Rangers scored in the shootout for a thrilling 3-2 win over Revere-Malden-Matignon in the first round of the First Responders Cup. Aidan Hollingsworth had both goals in regulation for Methuen while Zach Alfonso had 27 big saves.
Super soph
Luke Surprenant made three 3—pointers in the first quarter of his varsity debut. The sophomore finished with 12 points on four shots from deep but Timberlane fell to Winnacunnet in the Bobcat Tournament.
Green with envy
Cole Fagan, Sean Corliss and Tim Berube scored as North Andover trimmed Wilmington, 3-2, in the Haverhill Christmas Tourney. Patrick Green turned aside 18 shots and had his “A” game late in the third.
In Saturday’s title game (7 p.m.), the Knights will play the winner of Thursday’s late game Newton North vs. Exeter.
Hat trick for Chane
Aidan Chane tallied his first varsity hat trick to lead Salem to a 9-3 drubbing of Thornton Academy (Maine) in the Tuscan Kitchen Blue Devil Classic. Declan Burke added two goals for the Blue Devils (3-0).
Michaud on fire
In bowling action, Pinkerton had some standout efforts against Souhegan and Spaulding. Mike Fiandaca rolled games of 156 and 113, Colby Wong 187 and 120, Bryant Nourse 183 and 189, Lance Lemieux 198 and 156, Harry Michaud 174 and an impressive clean game of 243 with 7 strikes.
Sizzling Seleny
Conor Seleny won the 55-meter hurdles (7.62) and 300 (36.32), both fastest in the state this winter, as unbeaten Pinkerton rolled to the win in the 13-team meet. Zach Plaza won the 600 (1:25.81) and Ben Fleming took the dash in 6.71.
Double-OT loss
In the Lady Blue Devil Classic, Pinkerton fell to Hollis-Brookline in double-OT 63-58 despite 20 points from Jesse Ames.
