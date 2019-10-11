Karoline Conte and Isobel Glass each scored to lead Phillips girls soccer to a 2-1 win over St. Paul’s. The victory was the 200th for 21-year head coach Lisa Joel (200-101-55).
Tourney-bound
Greater Lawrence clinched a state tourney berth and a share of the CAC Small title with a 3-1 win over Lynn Tech. Nataly Guzman led with 18 assists and nine aces and Kiara Morales added 22 digs.
Donahue triple
Kyra Donahue was in on three victories and Lex Flores led a sweep of the diving as Methuen-Tewksbury edged Billerica, 94-89.
Millennium Club
Senior Ella Dandrade joined the 1,000-dig club and Pinkerton improved to 12-1 with a sweep of Bishop Guertin.
DiPietro on fire
Maddie DiPietro had four goals and Meghan Ferris (4 saves) and Alexis DeMattia (3 saves) combined for the shutout as Central field hockey blanked Beverly, 5-0.
A for Azevedo
Aiden Azevedo won at No. 1 and was medalist (3-over 38) as Haverhill beat North Andover, 13-7.
