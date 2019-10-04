Pinkerton crashed Salem’s Homecoming party with a marathon 3-2 win: 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13. Ella Dandrade led the 10-1 Astros with 16 kills and 33 digs and Ellie Cashman added 19 service points. For 8-3 Salem, Katya Rojco had 8 blocks.
Hall of Fame
In Central Catholic’s 3-0 win over Billerica, Olivia Hall was brilliant with 10 kills, 2 blocks, 8 service points and 3 aces.
Perfect 10
Haverhill improved to 10-1 with a 3-1 win over North Andover. Kya Burdier (20 digs, 16 assists) and Shea Vadeboncoeur (4 aces) starred.
Calderon does it
Greater Lawrence earned a big 1-1 tie with Notre Dame-Tyngsboro. Alisson Calderon netted the equalizer in the second half while Jaslyn Abreu made 4 saves.
Lancers roll
Lawrence swept Methuen, 3-0, behind the stellar play from Yemayma Molina (10 kills), Dejalee Torres (4 blocks), and Amaiya Lu (8 digs).
Picciano’s first
Sophomore Dom Picciano scored his first career goal and Windham scored all three of its goals in the second half of a 3-0 boys soccer win over Portsmouth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.