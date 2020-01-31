Trailing by nine entering the fourth quarter, Salem fought back to send the game into overtime before holding on to beat Memorial, 57-56. Adan Ayala had 16 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-6, 5-5 NH) to their third straight win.
Rangers on winning streak!
It’s now three wins in a row for Methuen after a thrilling 46-45 win over Dracut. Stephanie Tardugno led the way with 16 points, and Bella Keaney and Olivia Barron each added 8 points.
Carbone’s big win
North Andover lost both ends of a double dual meet but 195-pounder Jack Carbone was 2-0 and had a big pin over highly-regarded Owen Gaffny of St. John’s and Ethan Ford had two pins at 132, including one over the Prep’s Quinn Alexander of North Andover.
Eight 3s
Drew Brown was on fire for Pelham, scoring a team-high 28 points with eight 3s in a 90-56 blowout win over Laconia.
St. Moritz
North Andover skiing whipped Austin Prep and Haverhill-Swampscott. On the day, the Knights were led by Segev Moritz (4th) and Caleb Litster (11th). Nick Menezes from Haverhill High took 15th.
Garcia leads way
Lewis Garcia (15), Brandon Palmer (10) and Chris Rodriguez (10) all hit double figures for Greater Lawrence in a 53-45 win over Essex Tech.
Two-way threats
Angelina Yacubacci had 17 points and 9 steals and Jelly Hurley contributed 22 and 7 steals as Pentucket rolled past Triton, 58-21.
Red-hot Pythons
Pelham got 13 points from Abbey Schwab to take down Laconia, 39-28, for its seventh win in a row.
