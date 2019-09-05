McCarthy nets two
John McCarthy headed home one goal off an assist from Alex Furry, and added a second tally on a penalty kick as Central Catholic beat Haverhill 2-1. Aidan Corcoran scored for the Hillies.
DiFloures dazzles
Jackson DiFloures shot a 1-under 34 for medalist honors to lead Haverhill to a 15-5 victory over Tewksbury.
Slayton, Klimas star
Ella Slayton and Loreah Klimas each scored twice as North Andover girls soccer topped Lowell 5-0.
Marinello’s big day
Adrianna Marinello netted her first varsity goal as Central Catholic girls soccer opened it season by beating Chelmsford 2-1. Faith Lee added the other Raider goal.
Warriors win thriller
Jackson Brown scored the eventual game-winning goal as Andover held off Dracut 3-2.
Breaking through
Olivia Schwinn-Clanton and Maya Schwinn-Clanton each scored a goal as Andover girls soccer earned its first win of the season, 5-1 over Dracut.
DeCicco does it all
Felicya DeCicco started as goalie, then moved to the field and scored two goals as Haverhill girls soccer beat Lawrence 5-0. DeCicco and Taylor Bruneau combined on the shutout.
NECC opens strong
Salem’s Anthony Bellomo made 12 saves as Northern Essex Community College, in its first men’s soccer match since the 1990’s, fell to Southern Maine Community College 1-0. Haverhill’s Ethan Rousseau led the Knights in shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.